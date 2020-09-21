Global Phosgene Market was valued at approximately USD 4,020.7 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue worth around USD 5,727.9 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Phosgene market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Phosgene Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Phosgene market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Phosgene Market-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2018-2025

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the phosgene market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on volume (Killo Tons) and revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the phosgene oil market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the phosgene market on a global as well as regional level.

As per the report, the global demand for phosgene market was valued at approximately USD 4,020.7 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue worth around USD 5,727.9 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Phosgene is produced by the reaction of carbon monoxide with chlorine. It is a colorless compound and has a pungent odour. It is a highly toxic gas that condenses to a fuming liquid at 0°Celsius. It is used as an intermediate in the manufacture of various chemical products. Most notably, it is used in the manufacturing of methylene diphenyl diisocyanate and toluene diisocyanate.

Increasing demand for bedding and furniture is expected to be the major driving factor for the growth of the global phosgene market. The global population explosion in the last two decades has increased the demand for bedding and furniture. Various factors such as increasing life expectancy rate, reduced infant mortality rate, etc. has aided the growth of the population. Moreover, increasing relocation activities among the millennial population has also contributed to the demand for bedding and furniture. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for phosgene during the forecast period. Manufacturers across the globe have been enhancing their production capacities of MDI and TDI. The enhanced properties of PU foams have increased its demand among end-user industries such as automotive, construction, furniture, etc. However, the challenges in the transportation of these chemicals could pose a threat to the growth of the global phosgene market. Moreover, the manufacturing of phosgene is subjected to various regulations. The recent trend to be witnessed in the industry is the capacity expansion of MDI and TDI manufacturers to meet the ever growing demands of the population. This is expected to provide new avenues of opportunities for the key players operating in the global phosgene market.

The global phosgene market is segmented on the basis of application and region. Based on application, the market is segmented in to methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI)/ polymeric methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (PMPPI), toluene diisocyanate (TDI) and others. Based on consumption, MDI/PMPPI segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. It can be attributed to the increasing demand for MDI/PMPPI in various applications such as reaction injection molding systems, high-performance elastomers, spandex fibres, sealants, adhesives as well as in the manufacture of PU foam for bedding applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region and is expected to witness significant gains during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as China and India are expected to drive the demand for phosgene in Asia Pacific as it is used in the manufacture of PU foams that is used in automotive furniture, home furniture, bedding, etc.

Some of the key players operating in the global phosgene market include BASF, Covestro, Dow Chemical, PPG Industries, DuPont, Rubican, Yantai Wanhua, Tosoh, Mitsui Chemical, and Huntsman among others. The market is moderately consolidated with a few compaies accouting for a major share of the global capacity.

By Application

MDI/ PMPPI

TDI

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Phosgene in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Phosgene Market-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2018-2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580