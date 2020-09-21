Global Ethylene Oxide Market stood at approximately USD 46 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 69 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ethylene Oxide market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Ethylene Oxide Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Ethylene Oxide market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Ethylene Oxide Market-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2018-2025

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the ethylene oxide market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints for the ethylene oxide market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the ethylene oxide market on a global level.

As per the report, the global demand for ethylene oxide market stood at approximately USD 46 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 69 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5% between 2019 and 2025.

Ethylene oxide is a flammable alkylating agent and gaseous in nature. It is mainly used for the disinfection and sterilization of medical devices in hospital, dentistry, surgery. Ethylene oxide is also used for the manufacture of various consumer and non-consumer chemicals. The consumer chemicals consist of thickeners, detergents, plastics, and solvents while organic chemicals such as ethylene glycol are included in non-consumer chemicals. The global market for ethylene oxide is growing with its wide range of applications and desirable properties.

Growing demand from the packaging industries for PET bottles is driving the market for ethylene oxide. Particularly half of the global production of ethylene oxide is used for the production of PET bottles. The shift to packaged food and beverage products in consumer preferences is accelerating the growth of the packaging industry. Increasing consumer awareness of healthier and premium beverage brands is expected to drive the demand for PET bottles, which is expected to increases the market growth over the forecast period. The high toxic content of ethylene oxide is expected to hinder the market growth. Additionally, any exposure or skin contact may cause chemical burns, which restricts its application in several industries such as textiles and healthcare.

Ethylene oxide derivatives are used in household cleaners and personal care products. Ethyleneamines are used for the production of surfactants as building blocks. TEPA improves the soil deposition and soil removal characteristics of certain liquid laundry detergents and improves the ethoxylated soil with an average of 17 moles of ethylene oxides.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the ethylene oxide market by the end of 2025. Increasing demand for polyester fiber in the region owing to rapidly growing textile industry and increasing consumer expenditure is expected to positively impact ethylene oxide market growth in the upcoming years. In addition, the increasing demand for packaged beverage products along with growing traveling and tourism industry is anticipated to increase the ethylene oxide demand in the forecast period. By the end of 2025, North America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR. During the last few years, several ethylene oxide manufacturers have been penetrating the market. In the forecast years, Latin America and Europe are expected to grow at moderate CAGR.

Some of the key manufacturers in the ethylene oxide market are Eastern Petrochemical Company, Huntsman, Sinopec, Formosa Plastics, Dow Chemical, Indorama Ventures, Reliance, Yansab, LyondellBasell, and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, among others.

Global Ethylene Oxide Market: Type Segment Analysis

Ethylene Glycol

Ethoxylates

Ethanolamines

Glycol Ethers

Polyethylene

Others

Global Ethylene Oxide Market: End-User Segment Analysis

Automotive

Agrochemicals

Food & Beverages

Textile

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Detergents

Others

Global Ethylene Oxide Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Ethylene Oxide in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Ethylene Oxide Market-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2018-2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580