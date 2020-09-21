Global Quinine Market was valued at approximately USD 804.98 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 1184.15 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5.68% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Quinine market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Quinine Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Quinine market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the quinine market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the quinine market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the quinine market on a global level.

As per the report, the global demand for quinine market was valued at approximately USD 804.98 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 1184.15 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5.68% between 2019 and 2025.

Quinine is a drug used for the treatment of malaria and babesiosis. Quinine is used to treat malaria due to chloroquine-resistant Plasmodium falciparum when artesunate is not available. Although it is used for the syndrome of restless legs, it is not suggested for this purpose because of the danger of side effects. It can be used intravenously or by oral route. Resistance to quinine is observed in some parts of the globe. Quinine is also used in tonic water which imparts its bitter taste. Quinine was used after thoracoplasty to treat malaria and related febrile conditions, leg cramps triggered by vascular spasm, inner hemorrhoids, varicose veins, and pleural cavities.

Based on mode of administration, the quinine market is segmented into oral administration, intravenous administration, intramuscular administration and others. Among the mode of administration segment, intramuscular segment is most commonly used mode of administration. Based on the application, the market is classified into antimalarial, antipyretic and others. The most dominant application segment is anti-malarial application in terms of revenue.

End user segment of quinine market is further divided into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. Hospitals application segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2018 owing to more inclination of patients towards the hospitals.

Geographically, in 2017, the Middle East and Africa dominated the quinine industry and will continue to develop considerably over the forecast period. High production cinchona, an increasing incidence of malaria, and an increasing amount of fever cases will cascade the development of the sector over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to closely follow the trend. Asia Pacific is anticipated to see the greatest development during the forecast period as a result of rising healthcare spending, rising disposable revenue leading to increased affordability, and increasing patient tendency towards quinine derivatives. High population base in India, improved patient knowledge of malaria, and increased fever causing diseases will further increase market growth.

Some of the key players in quinine market include Alchem International, Van Wankum Ingredients, Arnold Suhr Qimpex, Vital Labs, Cosmos International, Chempro Pharma Private Limited, among others.

Global Quinine Market: Mode of Administration Segment Analysis

Oral Administration

Intravenous Administration

Intramuscular Administration

Others

Global Quinine Market: Application Segment Analysis

Antimalarial

Antipyretic

Others

Global Quinine Market: End User Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Quinine Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

