Global Glass Flake Coatings Market expected to generate around USD 2.14 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of around 4.48% between 2019 and 2026. The global glass flake coatings Market is primarily driven by the increasing substrate coating steel and concrete, for utilization in marine, chemical, and oil industries.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the glass flake coatings market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on both volume (Kilotons) and revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the global glass flake coatings market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the global glass flake coatings market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the global glass flake coatings market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the global glass flake coatings market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global glass flake coatings market by segmenting it based on resin, substrate, end-use industry, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2026. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players of the global glass flake coatings market are AkzoNobel, BASF, Berger Paints, Chemiprotect Engineers, Chugoku Marine, Clean Coats, Corrosioneering Group, Demech Chemicals, Dulux Group, Grauer & Weil, Hempel, Jotun, KCC Corporation, Kansai Paints, Nippon Paint, PPG Industries, RPM International, The Sherwin-Williams, Specialized Coating Systems, Winn & Coales, and Yung Chi Paint & Varnish.

This report segments the global glass flake coatings market into:

Global Glass Flake Coatings Market: By Resin

Epoxy

Vinyl Ester

Polyester

Global Glass Flake Coatings Market: By Substrate

Steel

Concrete

Global Glass Flake Coatings Market: By End-Use Industry

Oil and Gas

Marine

Chemical and Petrochemical

Global Glass Flake Coatings Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

