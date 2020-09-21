Global Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market expected to reach approximately USD 1,495 million by 2027, at a CAGR of slightly above 4.6% between 2019 and 2027. Space situational awareness (SSA) is the complete knowledge or overview of near-space environments. Both natural (stars) and manmade components (satellites) are considered during an SSA analysis.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Space Situational Awareness (SSA) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Space Situational Awareness (SSA) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of space situational awareness (SSA) market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2013 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of space situational awareness (SSA) market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in space situational awareness (SSA) market on a global level.

This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of the key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces Model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The global space situational awareness (SSA) market is segmented on the basis of an object, offering, application, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key participants operating in the global space situational awareness (SSA) market are Analytical Graphics, Applied Defense Solutions, EOS, ESA-ESA/AOES Medialab, etamax space, ExoAnalytic Solutions, GlobVision, GMV, Gryphon Schafer, Harris Corporation, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, NorStar Space Data, Polaris Alpha a Parsons Company, Safran, Schafer Corporation, Solers, SpaceNav, and Vision Engineering Solutions.

This report segments the global space situational awareness (SSA) market into:

Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market: Object Analysis

Non-Functional Spacecraft

Functional Spacecraft

Mission Related Debris

Fragmentation Debris

Rocket Bodies

Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market: Offering Analysis

Services

Software

Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market: Application Analysis

Space Weather

Space Surveillance and Tracking

Near Earth Objects

Others

Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market: End-User Analysis

Government and Military

Commercial

Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market: Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

