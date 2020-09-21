Global Ginger Beer Market was valued at approximately USD 7.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 10.85 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5.4% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ginger Beer market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Ginger Beer Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Ginger Beer market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the ginger beer market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million) and on volume (Metric Tons). The study includes drivers and restraints for the ginger beer market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the ginger beer market on a global level.

As per the report, the global demand for ginger beer market was valued at approximately USD 7.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 10.85 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5.4% between 2019 and 2025.

Ginger beer is naturally sweetened & carbonated, usually a non-alcoholic beverage. It is produced by the natural fermentation of yeast, sugar, and prepared ginger spice. People often confuse ginger ale with ginger beer. Ginger beer is (brewed) fermented, whereas ginger ale is just carbonated water which is flavored with ginger and spice. Ginger ale is generally used in cases of constipation, dry and sore throat, vomiting and nausea, etc. It has many health benefits and therefore is usually taken as a non-alcoholic beverage. There has been a boom in the number of ginger beer drinkers, which basically is due to the availability of high-quality ginger beer across the globe although it is still considered as a niche product.

Worldwide demand for ginger beer is growing at a rapid pace. Global demand for ginger beer is expected to be driven by the inclination of consumers towards this drink which is healthy and tastes great with a slight pinch of spice in the flavor. The major restraint towards the ginger beer market is the stringent regulations & restrictions led by the government for the manufacture of ginger beer due to the increasing concerns related to the artificial ingredients and added sugar used. The mindset of the consumers are shifting from high-calorie beverages to the drinks which are less sweet and lighter in both taste and appearance wherein the ginger beer fits perfectly. It is basically served as a low alcohol content traditional fermented drink in most part of the globe.

Based on type, the market is segmented into alcoholic ginger beer & non-alcoholic ginger beer. Social media has been the number one marketing tool for marketing of ginger beer and promoting their health benefits. Based on application, the market is segmented into retail and catering.

North America dominated the global ginger beer market and accounted for most of the market share in 2018. North America region is projected to lead the market over the forecast period with progress mostly focused on the U.S. market. The American ginger beer market consists of both domestic brands and imported bottled which are later sold by American conglomerates who are the direct competitors of The Coca-Cola Company, for example, PepsiCo. Today, ginger beer is widely accepted in the west. There are also a few legal restrictions in the manufacturing of ginger beer for a few types of artificial ingredients used. In Europe, ginger beer has been known for centuries. It was first originated in England and was then exported. Europe is not new to ginger beer and is expected to continually augment the market in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to be growing at moderate CAGR over the forecast period.

Some of the key players in ginger beer market include Gosling Rum Ltd., Fever Tree, Maine Root Handcrafted Beverages, Q- Mixers, Spindrift, C-B Beverages Corp. Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, Reeds Inc., Crabbies International, and among others.

Global Ginger Beer Market: Type Segment Analysis

Alcoholic Ginger Beer

Non-Alcoholic Ginger Beer

Global Ginger Beer Market: Application Segment Analysis

Retail

Catering

Global Ginger Beer Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

