Global Prebiotics Market expected to generate around USD 6.65 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 8.3% between 2019 and 2025. Prebiotics are dietary ingredients used for enhancing all the beneficial components present in indigenous gut microbiota.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Prebiotics Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Prebiotics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the prebiotics market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the prebiotics market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the prebiotics market globally.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the prebiotics market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the prebiotics market by segmenting it based on the product, disease type, demography, distribution mode, distribution channel, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players of the global prebiotics market are Kraft Foods Group, Bright Food, Cargill, Seed Health, Danone, Beneo, ENEO, Fonterra Co-Operative, Sensus America, and Jarrow Formulas.

This report segments the global prebiotics market into:

Global Prebiotics Market: Product Analysis

Fructo-Oligosaccharides

Insulin

Pyrodextrins

Galacto-Oligosaccharides

Soya Oligosaccharides

Lactulose

Isomalto-Oligosaccharides

Others

Global Prebiotics Market: Disease Type Analysis

Diabetes

Infections

Cardiovascular Diseases

Osteoporosis

IBD

Immunomodulation

Others

Global Prebiotics Market: Demography Analysis

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

Global Prebiotics Market: Distribution Mode Analysis

Functional Food and Beverages

Non-Dairy Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Cereals

Infant Formula

Animal Feed

Global Prebiotics Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales

Global Prebiotics Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

