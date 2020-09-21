Global Prebiotics Market expected to generate around USD 6.65 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 8.3% between 2019 and 2025. Prebiotics are dietary ingredients used for enhancing all the beneficial components present in indigenous gut microbiota.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Prebiotics market.
Abstract
The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the prebiotics market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the prebiotics market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the prebiotics market globally.
In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the prebiotics market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.
The study provides a decisive view of the prebiotics market by segmenting it based on the product, disease type, demography, distribution mode, distribution channel, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Some key players of the global prebiotics market are Kraft Foods Group, Bright Food, Cargill, Seed Health, Danone, Beneo, ENEO, Fonterra Co-Operative, Sensus America, and Jarrow Formulas.
This report segments the global prebiotics market into:
Global Prebiotics Market: Product Analysis
Fructo-Oligosaccharides
Insulin
Pyrodextrins
Galacto-Oligosaccharides
Soya Oligosaccharides
Lactulose
Isomalto-Oligosaccharides
Others
Global Prebiotics Market: Disease Type Analysis
Diabetes
Infections
Cardiovascular Diseases
Osteoporosis
IBD
Immunomodulation
Others
Global Prebiotics Market: Demography Analysis
Pediatric
Adult
Geriatric
Global Prebiotics Market: Distribution Mode Analysis
Functional Food and Beverages
Non-Dairy Beverages
Dietary Supplements
Cereals
Infant Formula
Animal Feed
Global Prebiotics Market: Distribution Channel Analysis
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Pharmacies and Drug Stores
Specialty Stores
Online Sales
Global Prebiotics Market: Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East and Africa
