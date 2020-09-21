Global Aviation Refueling Market was valued at approximately USD 2.12 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2.6 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 3% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aviation Refueling market.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the aviation refueling market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the aviation refueling along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the aviation refueling market on a global level.

As per the report, the global demand for aviation refueling market was valued at approximately USD 2.12 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2.6 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 3% between 2019 and 2025.

The rising investment in the defense sector and the high adoption of this method in the military sector are few prominent drivers of the aviation refueling market. Moreover, the strict safety rules and regulations in the aviation industry, the need to achieve fuel efficiency, and rise in number of air travellers are also drivers for the demand of the market. Further, increased demand for long durable unmanned aerial system is further boosting the growth of the market. However, the rise in the number of accidents while refueling can slow down the growth of the market.

The aviation refueling market is segmented into component, refueling method, distribution channel, aircraft type, and region. The refueling method is bifurcated into probe and drogue, and flying boom. The demand for probe and drogue is anticipated to increase and hold the maximum market size owing to demand for efficient aircraft refueling system. The method is generally used to fuel the helicopters with the help of a trailing hose. This hose is connected with the aircraft when needed and otherwise retracted. Flying boom holds a considerable market size. This method uses a rigid boom flown in the air while coordinating with the pilot to connect with the receptacle on the other aircraft. Aviations of many countries use this method.

By distribution channel, the segment is bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. OEM is predicted to hold the maximum market size. The systems are installed in the aircraft for the sole purpose of refueling. Moreover, the technological advancements is also a factor driving the demand for this segment in the market. Aftermarket is expected to hold a significant market size owing to replacement in the components such as pods, probes due to the ageing of the aircrafts.

North America is anticipated to hold maximum market size in the aviation refueling market owing to the presence of multiple variants and manufacturers in the region. Moreover, the government of the U.S. is making huge investments in the defense and military sector which is further rising the demand of the market. Furthermore, this region has carried out many successful aircraft fueling operations and has also deployed probe and drogue systems in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to follow the lead of North America owing to the increased defense budget in the countries such as India, Japan, and China. These countries are taking initiatives to be technologically updated and carry out successful operations. Moreover, the rise in the number of commercial and military aircrafts in the region is also driving the demand for the market in the region. Furthermore, the countries are continuously acquiring fuel tankers due to high aircraft production.

Some of the key players in aviation refueling market include Lockheed Martin, Refuel International, Cobham Plc., Eaton Corporation, Garsite LLC, Fluid Transfer International, General Electric Aviation Systems, and Marshal Aerospace & Defense Group, among others.

