Global AI in oil and gas Market expected to reach around USD 4.01 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.5% between 2019 and 2025. The global oil and gas sector is using AI to significantly digitize its operations; AI has optimized the process of operations by simplifying the optimization process in the sector.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the AI in oil and gas market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical information from 2016 and 2018 with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study covers the key drivers and restraints of the AI in oil and gas market. It also provides the impact of the market within the forecast period. Furthermore, the study also includes the opportunities accessible within the AI in oil and gas market on a global level.

In order to offer the users of this report, a comprehensive read of the AI in oil and gas market, we have enclosed a detailed value chain analysis. To know the competitive landscape within the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the AI in oil and gas market has additionally been enclosed within the study. The study includes a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked supported their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study also includes the market share of the key participants operating in the AI in oil and gas market across the globe. Additionally, the report covers the strategic development together with acquisitions & mergers, agreements, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures, and regional growth of key players within the market on a regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view of the AI in oil and gas market by segmenting it based on product type, function, application, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and the future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional classification includes Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players in the global AI in oil and gas market are General Vision, Inbenta, FuGenX Technologies, Hortonworks, IBM, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Accenture, Sentient Technologies, Oracle, Numenta, Cisco, and Infosys.

This report segments the global AI in oil and gas market into:

Global AI in Oil and Gas Market: By Type Analysis

Hardware

Software

Hybrid

Global AI in Oil and Gas Market: By Function Analysis

Predictive Maintenance and Machinery Inspection

Material Movement

Production Planning

Field Services

Quality Control

Reclamation

Global AI in Oil and Gas Market: By Application Analysis

Upstream

Downstream

Midstream

Global AI in Oil and Gas Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

