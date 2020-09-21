Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pneumatic Tube System market.
Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Pneumatic Tube System Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pneumatic Tube System market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
Abstract
The pneumatic tube system market size accounted for around USD 1.8 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of around 6.5% during the forecast period.
The pneumatic tubes, also known by the name of capsule pipelines, are specially designed tubes which are utilized to force cylindrically shaped containers through systems of tubes with the help of compressed air or through partial vacuum. These tubes are used for transportation of solid objectsunlike the conventional pipelines that are used to transport just the fluids. The advent pneumatic tubes date back to the late 19th century, when they were employed in offices to carry small and urgent packages such as paperwork, money, or mail for comparatively small distances, for instance, within a building or within the city.
Pneumatic tube networks are very much prevalent in North American countries, where they are used in banks to transport cash and official papers between cash carrying cars and bankers. Hospitals also make use of the pneumatic tubes to deliver drugs and specimens to and from laboratories in a much easier and faster way. Owing to easy installation and low operating cost of these systems, they are widely accepted in various industries such as manufacturing, entertainment, and healthcare, among other industries.
One of the major shortcomings of pneumatic tube systems is that sometimes at the receiving end, one may find a damaged item which happens during transportation, especially found in hospitals. For instance, it has been observed that on transporting blood samples through the tubes the composition of the blood changes. Furthermore, manufacturers are now coming up with smart solutions such as using software to track real-time data, smart network paths for increasing systems performance, which leads in decreasing the delivery time and increase the safety.
Some of the key players operating in the global pneumatic tube system market include Swisslog Holding, Kelly Systems, Eagle Pneumatic, Siebtechnik, Airlink International, Aerocom Systems, Pevco, Quirepace, Telecom Bedrijfscommunicatie, and Hamilton Security.
Global Pneumatic Tube System Market: System Type Segment Analysis
Single Phase
Three-Phase
Global Pneumatic Tube System Market: System Configuration Analysis
Multiline System
Single-Line System
Point-To-Point System
Global Pneumatic Tube System Market: Function Analysis
Fully Automatic
Semi-Automatic
Global Pneumatic Tube System Market: End-User Segment Analysis
Hospitals
Laboratories
Pharmacies
Banks
Logistics and Warehouses
Manufacturing Plants
Others
Global Pneumatic Tube System Market: Regional Segment Analysis
North America
U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East and Africa
