Global Cigarette Lighter Market was valued at approximately USD 4.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 8.1 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 2.7% between 2019 and 2025.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the cigarette lighter market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the cigarette lighter market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the cigarette lighter market on a global level.

As per the report, the global demand for cigarette lighter market was valued at approximately USD 4.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 8.1 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 2.7% between 2019 and 2025.

Cigarette lighter is a flame producing device that is usually used to light cigarette, cigars, etc. and can be refilled. The cigarette lighters are also used as an alternative source to light a fire by hikers, campers, etc. With the only use of lighting a flame, the manufacturers of cigarette lighters made the change in its design by making it lighter and more compatible in use. Today with the help of technology we have flameless lighter which needs to be charged using electricity. The basic lighter needs refilling when it gets empty. The cigarette lighters are easily available at any store nearby and online as well. But if one needs a well-designed and good quality lighter, it is usually available online. The inclination of consumer towards well-designed lighter has augmented the market for the past decade. The portability of cigarette lighters makes it an important tool for hikers and campers all around the globe. Basically, except a matchbox and stove, a cigarette lighter is the only quickest way to light a flame.

Worldwide demand for cigarette lighters is growing at a rapid pace. Today cigarette lighter is a billion dollar industry and is growing at CAGR of 2.7%. Global demand for the cigarette lighter is expected to be driven by the inclination of consumer towards premium lighters and the rise in a number of cigarette smokers around the globe. The major restraint towards the rising awareness about the health issues concerned with the smoking of cigarettes. Cigarette packs themselves have the statutory warning about the increased chances of having lung cancer due to the intake of cigarettes and therefore indirectly restrains the cigarette market.

Based on type, the market is segmented into flint cigarette lighter, electronic cigarette lighter, and others. Flint cigarette lighters held the largest market share in 2018 whereas electronic cigarette lighters segment is expected to register moderate CAGR over the forecast period. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. Based on material, the market is segmented into plastic and metal. The rise of the internet has augmented the demand for different types of cigarette lighters based on design, material, and type. Consumers often find a well-designed and moderately expensive lighter online for either self-use or gift purpose. The availability of different designs online has also helped in the growth of global cigarette lighters market.

Asia Pacific region dominated the global cigarette lighter market and accounted for the highest market share in 2018. The rise in disposable income and increased number of smokers has contributed to the market growth. North America region is also projected to have a moderate market share over the forecast period with progress mostly focused on the U.S. market. Today almost 20% of the U.S. population smokes a cigarette. In Europe, about 37% of the population smokes cigarette and carries a cigarette lighter with them, which is the highest in any region. Demand for good quality lighter has augmented in the European region for the last five years.

Some of the key players in cigarette lighter market include BIC, Tokai, Clipper, Zippo, Visol, Colibri, Swedishmatch, Integral-style, T.Dupont, NingBo XINHAI, and Zhuoye Lighter, among others.

Global Cigarette Lighter Market: Type Segment Analysis

Flint Cigarette Lighter

Electronic Cigarette Lighter

Others

Global Cigarette Lighter Market: Material Segment Analysis

Plastic

Metal

Global Cigarette Lighter Market: Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Online

Offline

Global Cigarette Lighter Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

