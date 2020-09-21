Global Gym Management Software Market was valued at approximately USD 152.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 322.2 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 13.3% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Gym Management Software market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Gym Management Software Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Gym Management Software market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the gym management software market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the gym management software along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the gym management software market on a global level.

As per the report, the global demand for gym management software market was valued at approximately USD 152.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 322.2 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 13.3% between 2019 and 2025.

Rising demand for solutions that assist gyms and sports institutes in cost reduction and optimize their processes is fueling the gym management software market growth. Moreover, rising investments in developing technically advanced gyms is driving the market. Lack of awareness about the benefits of gym management software is anticipated to affect the market growth. However, regional expansion of various international gyms and fitness centers is projected to open new avenues for the market during the estimated timespan.

The gym management software market is divided on the basis of deployment, application, and region. The application segment is further segmented into gyms & health clubs, sports clubs, and others. The gyms & health clubs segment is projected to hold a notable share of the market due to rising number of cost-effective gyms in developing countries. Furthermore, adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance the gyms overall process is expected to drive the market. Gyms & health clubs segment will continue to hold its share during the forecast timespan.

Based on deployment, the gym management software is bifurcated into cloud and on premises. The on premises segment is projected to have a huge chunk of the market over the forecast timespan. This share is attributed to the increasing number of local gyms in developing countries. Market players are focusing on offering their solutions to these centers at reasonable prices. Thus, the demand for on premise based gym management software will grow during the estimated timespan.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold a notable chunk of market due to the increasing health awareness among citizens. This has led to global gym and fitness centers to expand their business in developing economies such as India and China. The total number of fitness centers in India has increased annually at an alarming rate. Rising disposable income among the citizens will fuel the demand for technically advanced fitness centers. Thus, the demand for gym management software will grow over the coming years.

European region is projected to grow at a considerable rate in the gym management software market owing to the increasing number of sports facilities in countries such as UK, France, and Germany. Growing demand for centralized solutions among these centers is driving the market in this region.

Some of the key players in gym management software market include MINDBODY, Inc., Zen Planner, EZFacility, GymMaster, Pike 13, Gym Insight, Wodify Technologies Ltd., Glofox, Virtuagym, Zenoti, Jivine, and Random Soft Solutions among others.

The report segments of global gym management software market are as follows:

Global Gym Management Software Market: Deployment Segment Analysis

Cloud

On Premises

Global Gym Management Software Market: Application Segment Analysis

Gyms & Health Clubs

Sports Clubs

Others

Global Gym Management Software Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

