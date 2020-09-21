Global Property Management Software Market was valued at approximately USD 13.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 23.4 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 8.3% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Property Management Software market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Property Management Software Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Property Management Software market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Property Management Software Market-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2018-2025

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the property management software market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the property management software along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the property management software market on a global level.

As per the report, the global demand for property management software market was valued at approximately USD 13.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 23.4 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 8.3% between 2019 and 2025.

Growing demand for virtual workspace is fueling the property management software market over the forecast period. Several organizations are considering the usage of virtual workplaces to reduce the need for physical infrastructure and additional overheads. Virtual workspaces help these organizations in becoming more flexible and optimizes the utilization of office space. In order to keep the speed and flow of work uninterrupted, several organizations are opting for management solutions that include project management, workplace management, and other related property management solutions. Integrating property management software with old systems can adversely affect market growth. However, using property management software with building information modeling systems may open new avenues for the market.

The property management software market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, end user, and region. The application segment is bifurcated into residential and commercial. The commercial segment holds a notable market share due to the rising number of commercial spaces in the Asia Pacific region.

On the basis of deployment, the property management software is divided into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment is projected to hold a considerable market share over the estimated timeframe. This share is due to the increasing demand for solutions that can provide centralized access to authorized personnel. Thus, it is predicted that the demand for cloud-based property management software will grow from 2019 to 2025.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a noteworthy rate over the forecast timespan. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of technology to maintain historical structures. North America is projected to hold a substantial market share in the property management software market. The U.S. is considered as a major contributor in terms of revenue. This share is due to the presence of global players such as IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and many more. Thus, the property management software market in this region is expected to rise over the coming years.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the growing demand in developing economies such as China and India. Initiatives taken by the governments of these countries to promote digitalization are considered to be the key drivers for the property management software market. China is considered as the most lucrative country for the market players due to the growing investments in infrastructure and property maintenance by the government.

Some of the key players in property management software market include Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, RealPage, SAP SE, Trimble Inc., MCS Solutions, AppFolio, Yardi Systems, and ARCHIBUS, Inc. among others. Market players are focusing on offering technically advanced solutions to cater the end user requirements.

The report segments of global property management software market are as follows:

Global Property Management Software Market: Component Segment Analysis

Solution

Services

Global Property Management Software Market: Deployment Segment Analysis

Cloud

On Premises

Global Property Management Software Market: Application Segment Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Global Property Management Software Market: End User Segment Analysis

Housing Associations

Property Managers

Global Property Management Software Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Property Management Software in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Property Management Software Market-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2018-2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580