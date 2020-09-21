Global Cannula Market expected to generate around USD 433 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 6.68% between 2019 and 2025. Cannulas are hollow tubes with a retractable, shrill inner core, which are inserted into the body (veins, arteries, or any other body cavities) either for fluid delivery/ removal or for blood collection.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cannula market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cannula Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cannula market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Cannula Market by Product (Cardiac, Vascular, Dermatology, and Nasal), by Application (Cardiovascular Surgery, Oxygen Therapy, General Surgery, Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery, and Orthopedic Surgery), by Material (Plastic, Metal, and Silicon), by Size (14G, 16G, 18G, 20G, 22G, 24G, and 26G), and by End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Blood Banks, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020–2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the cannula market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the cannula market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the cannula market on a global and regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the cannula market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the cannula market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research& development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the cannula market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the cannula market by segmenting it based on product, application, material, size, end-use, and region. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players in the global cannula market are Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Action Medical, Boston Scientific, Conmed Corporation, Maquet Holding, Sidapharm, Smith & Nephew, and Smiths Medical.

This report segments the global cannula market into:

Global Cannula Market: By Product

Cardiac

Arterial

Venous

Cardioplegia

Femoral

Dermatology

Nasal

Global Cannula Market: By Material

Plastic

Metal

Silicon

Global Cannula Market: By Application

Cardiovascular Surgery

Oxygen Therapy

General Surgery

Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Global Cannula Market: By Size

14G

16G

18G

20G

22G

24G

26G

Global Cannula Market: By End-Use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Blood Banks

Others

Global Cannula Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

