Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Industrial Robot Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industrial Robot market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The industrial robot market size accounted for around USD 140 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The advanced developments are turning manufacturing industries more smart as far as effectiveness is concerned by limiting the downtime, waste, and defects. The advent of industrial robots has provided an upper hand to the businesses by making the business process to be more robust and fast. Industrial robots help in increasing the efficiency of large volume production, particularly in the manufacturing of electronic gadgets and vehicles. The high expenditures pertaining with employing labors, together with the related disadvantages such as surge in wages annually, health and safety insurances and compensations, and benefit packages, are the main considerations fuelling the expansion towards the popularity of industrial robots, thus fueling the growth of the industrial robotics market in the forecast period.

The usage of industrial robots offers a high return on investment to the manufacturers who are supporting the ever-increasing demand for industrial robotics in the global market. The operational expenses associated with these machines are considerably high, and can be especially exorbitant to the organizations that purchase them in bulk. These costs get significantly increased by installation and training expenses and also due to the repeating costs for support and maintenance issues. Such great expenses sometimes become exceptionally impractical to companies having an extremely restricted spending plan.

Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing market owing to the increase in research and development undertakings in countries such as India, China, Australia, and Japan. The rising adoption and growing popularity of industrial robots in small and medium organizations is likely to support the industrial robotics market growth in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, the growing interest for industrial robots across the world over various application sectors, for instance automotive, electrical, and consumer electronics is anticipated to propel the growth of the industrial robot market within the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the global industrial robot include companies such as Denso Corporation, Fanuc Ltd., KUKA Robotics Corporation, Nachi Robotic Systems Inc., Universal Robotics, Daihen Corporation, Epson America Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

