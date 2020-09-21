Global Poultry Vaccine Market was valued at approximately USD 3.24 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 5.28 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Poultry Vaccine market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the poultry vaccine market on a global and regional level. The study highlights historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the poultry vaccine market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the poultry vaccine market on a global level.

As per the report, the global demand for poultry vaccine market was valued at approximately USD 3.24 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 5.28 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Poultry vaccines play an important role for maintaining the health of poultry flock. Vaccines produce antibodies that allow birds for fighting against invading unexpected organisms. Global demand for poultry vaccine market is expected to be driven by growing prevalence of animal diseases, growing outbreaks of poultry diseases, and growth in poultry population. Also advancements in vaccine technologies and increasing poultry healthcare expenditure further contribute to the growth of market. Moreover rising demand for chicken due to increase in hotel industries all over the globe, growing awareness among people regarding poultry vaccines, increasing cases of zoonotic diseases are some factors which are fueling the global poultry vaccine market. Also various vaccine programs implemented by leading players and various initiatives by government will further drive the market for the given forecast period. However, increasing maintenance cost for the vaccines, growing demand for vegetarian food, and unaffordability to veterinary services in developed as well as underdeveloped regions are some factors which will hinder the growth of poultry vaccine market.

Based on diseases, market is segmented into Mareks disease, infectious bronchitis, new castle disease and others. Among the disease segment, infectious bronchitis dominated the segment. As infectious bronchitis is highly contagious respiratory disease it spreads among other chickens very easily. Growing poultry population and rapidity in spread of disease are some factors which are driving this segment.

Based on technology, market is segmented into recombinant, toxoid, inactivated and live attenuated vaccines (LAV). Among them, live attenuated vaccines dominated the market. The main reason for live attenuated vaccines segment dominance is that it is a low cost technology, used for oral administration, and have long lasting effect.

Based on dosage form, the segment is bifurcated into liquid, duct, and freeze dried vaccines. Among them, freeze dried vaccines dominated the market. Most of the poultries are installed in farms having high temperature. Hence, veterinary doctors recommend freeze dried vaccines more than its counterparts. They have high product life cycle and are easy to store.

North America dominated the global poultry vaccine market in 2018 due to high presence of prominent players who are technologically upgraded and are using high marketing strategies. Growing awareness among people regarding prevention of animal to human transmission diseases, growing demand for chicken due to increasing hotel industries, significant rise of investments in research and development by the companies are some factors which are driving the North America poultry vaccines market. Rising ownership of poultry birds and availability of insurances are other factors supporting the North American market. Europe was second largest poultry vaccine market in 2018 globally. Government support for research and development in poultry vaccine market, increase in consumable disposable income, and increase in population of non-veg eaters fuels the market growth. Advancement in vaccine technology and increasing role of distribution channels will further contribute to the growth of market. Asia Pacific is estimated to be growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This high growth is due to growing demand for eggs and meat from emerging economies like China and India in this region.

Some of the key players in poultry vaccine market are Zoetis Inc., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Virbac, Venkys, Biovet, Anicon GmbH, Ceva Animal Health Inc., Elanco, MSD & Co., and Boehringer Ingelheim among others.

Global Poultry Vaccine Market: Disease Type Segment Analysis

Mareks disease

Infectious bronchitis

New castle disease

Other

Global Poultry Vaccine Market: Technology Segment Analysis

Recombinant

Toxoid

Inactivated

Live attenuated vaccines (LAV)

Global Poultry Vaccine Market: Dosage form segment Analysis

Liquid

Duct

Freeze dried vaccines

Global Poultry Vaccine Market: Region wise Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

