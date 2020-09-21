Global Simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) Robot Market was valued at approximately USD 7.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 16.7 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 11.6% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) Robot market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) robot market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) robot along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) robot market on a global level.

As per the report, the global demand for simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) robot market was valued at approximately USD 7.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 16.7 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 11.6% between 2019 and 2025.

A computational difficulty faced during map development or upgradation of an unspecified surrounding by simultaneously tracking required location is termed as simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM). Robots developed to serve the purpose of SLAM applications are considered as SLAM robots.

One of the major factors driving the market demand of SLAM robots globally is increasing mapping complexities. The major challenge faced in navigation solutions is to keep track of target person”s location and simultaneously update the map with upcoming unknown surroundings. The SLAM robots develop a customized map as per requirement, that includes simplified representation of upcoming surroundings and mean while keeps continuous track of target location of the end-user. Even though SLAM robots are gaining notable attraction worldwide, some related issues such as instability of perception, inaccuracy, and failure are altogether hindering overall market growth to some extent. Moreover, flourishing demand of simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) robots in military applications is anticipated to result in beneficial opportunities in the upcoming years.

Global simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) robot market is segmented based on product, application area, and region. The product segment of the market includes service robots and industrial robots among others. Application area of simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) robot market are manufacturing, hospitals and healthcare, military, logistics and warehouse, and others.

Based on geography simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) robot is classified into five predominant regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Every region is further segmented country wise, including countries with high SLAM robot market demand such as the U.S., China, India, and Germany among others.

North America held significant market share in the year 2018. Attributing to strong presence of developed economies such as the United States and Canada, the region dominated geographically. The United States held largest market share in the region, as it possesses the potential to support huge investments required in integration of advanced technologies.

Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness remarkable market growth of SLAM robots from the year 2019 to 2025. Flourishing automation applications in various industry verticals such as manufacturing is mainly driving the market demand in the region. China held prominent market share in the region and is anticipated to continue its dominance in next five years as well.

Some of the key players in simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) Robot market include Clearpath Robotics, Swisslog, Mobile Industrial Robots, Vecna, SMP Robotics, Omron Adept, Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz , Locus Robotics, Aethon, Amazon Robotics, and Fetch Robotics among others.

