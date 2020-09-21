Global floating LNG power vessel Market anticipated to reach USD 1,041 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.61% between 2019 and 2025. A floating LNG power vessel is appropriate for distant areas that have minor electrical requirements, such as small islands, and thereby help in resolving the issue of power crisis.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Floating LNG Power Vessel market.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the floating LNG power vessel market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical information from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study covers the key drivers and restraints of the floating LNG power vessel market and the market impact within the forecast period. Furthermore, the study also includes the opportunities accessible within the floating LNG power vessel market on a global level.

In order to offer the users of this report a comprehensive read of the floating LNG power vessel market, we have enclosed a detailed value chain analysis. To know the competitive landscape within the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the floating LNG power vessel market has additionally been enclosed. The study includes a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked supported their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study also includes the market share of the key participants operating in the floating LNG power vessel market across the globe. Besides, the report covered the strategic development together with acquisitions & mergers, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures, and regional growth of key players within the market on a regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view of the floating LNG power vessel market by segmenting it based on component, power output, vessel type, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional classification includes Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some major players of the global floating LNG power vessel market are Siemens, WArtsilA Corporation, MAN Diesel & Turbo, Caterpillar, General Electric, Waller Marine, Benchmarking, Power Barge Corporation, Karpowership, Chiyoda Corporation, Modec, Samsung Heavy Industries, Wison Group, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Sevan Marine Asa, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, IHI Corporation, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

This report segments the global floating LNG power vessel market into:

Global Floating LNG Power Vessel Market: Component Analysis

Power Generation System

Power Distribution System

Global Floating LNG Power Vessel Market: Power Output Analysis

Up to 72 MW

Between 72 MW and 400 MW

Above 400 MW

Global Floating LNG Power Vessel Market: Vessel Type Analysis

Power Barge

Power Ship

Global Floating LNG Power Vessel Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

