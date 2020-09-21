Global Microscope Digital Cameras Market was valued at approximately USD 534.8 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 1020.8 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 9.7% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Microscope Digital Cameras market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Microscope Digital Cameras Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Microscope Digital Cameras market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the microscope digital cameras market on a global and regional level. The study highlights historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the microscope digital cameras market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the microscope digital cameras market on a global level.

As per the report, the global demand for microscope digital cameras market was valued at approximately USD 534.8 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 1020.8 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 9.7% between 2019 and 2025.

Digital microscopes are different from traditional optical microscopes as it uses optics and a digital camera to send pictures to a monitor or to run computer software. This microscope utilizes computer”s power to view non-visible objects to the naked eye. The market”s primary growth drivers are technological advances in digital microscope cameras, device cost-effectiveness, and an increase in the amount of research operations combined with increased demand from hospitals & clinics, research & academic institutions, pharmaceutical & biotechnology firms. Digital microscopes are superior to other microscopes types like USB computer microscopes, stereomicroscopes, compound light microscopes, scanning probe microscopes (SPMs), pocket microscopes, electron microscopes (EMs), and acoustic microscopes because they are capable of recording moving images that can be emailed or easily monitored for a longer period of time.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into biological microscope camera and industrial microscope camera. The biological microscope camera segment is sub-segmented into automated microscope camera and manual microscope camera. The automated microscope camera segment is further bifurcated into integrated cameras and individual cameras. Due to the increasing demand for industrial microscopes from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors for quality control, measurement, inspection and soldering & production procedures, industrial microscope cameras are expected to attain the highest market growth in the near future.

Based on sensor type, market is segmented into CMOS (Complementary metal oxide semiconductor) and CCD (Charge-coupled device). During the forecast period, CMOS section by sensor type is anticipated to develop at a stellar pace. The CMOS and CCD segments are further sub-segmented into cooled and non-cooled in the sensor type category. It is expected that the non-cooled sub-segment will show high market value and growth rate compared to the cooled sub-segment. Non-cooled sub-segment is capable of recording a strong CAGR throughout the forecast period 2018-2025 and leading the worldwide market.

Based on mount type, the segment is bifurcated into C Mount and Eyepiece Mount/Ocular Mount. The C-mount segment is likely to implement lucrative CAGR and maintain its place over the forecast period as it is extremely used in machine vision apps and has very wide-ranging lenses and accessories. On the basis of end-users the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, research laboratories (clinical and non-clinical), hospitals and clinics.

At region level, North America dominated global microscope digital cameras market in 2018 due to high presence of prominent players who are technologically upgraded and are using high marketing strategies. The region of North America is highly lucrative and is supposed to dominate the worldwide digital cameras microscope market over the forecast period in terms of high market valuation. The existence of major market players, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and increased research-oriented programs in the United States and Canada ascribed the dominance of North America over the forecast period. Europe was second largest microscope digital cameras market in 2018 globally. Furthermore, countries in Western Europe such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and others are anticipated to be the main nations experiencing increased demand for digital microscope cameras due to increasing public efforts. Asia Pacific is anticipated to record phenomenal CAGR over the forecast period due to increased penetration of multinational players, increased study operations, and increased healthcare expenditure in India, China, Japan and Australia.

Some of the key players in microscope digital cameras market are Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corporation, Basler AG, Roper Technologies, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Olympus Corporation, Nikon Corporation, BMS Microscopes BV., Guangzhou Micro-shot Technology Co., Ltd., and Euromex Microscopen BV, among others.

Global Microscope Digital Cameras Market: Region wise Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

