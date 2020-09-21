Global Menstrual Cups Market was valued at approximately USD 38.08 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 51.99 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 4.61% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Menstrual Cups market.

The report covers analysis and forecast for the menstrual cups market on a regional and global level. The study provides historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes different drivers as well as restraints with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period for the menstrual cups market. Additionally, various opportunities and trends on a global level are also covered in the menstrual cups market.

As per the report, the global demand for menstrual cups market was valued at approximately USD 38.08 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 51.99 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 4.61% between 2019 and 2025.

Menstrual cup is a hygiene product for women that avoid leaking into garments of the menstrual liquid (uterus lining and blood). It is introduced into the female vagina throughout menstrual cycle. The cups are usually prepared up of silicone which is flexible and is of good quality medical grade and technically approved for usage inside the body. No injurious chemical, additive, or absorbent gels are contained in the cup. It”s in the shape of a bell and a stem on the top. The stem enables readily insertion and removal of a cup inside the vagina and sealing round the cervix is the bell-shaped cup. The development of the market for menstrual cups is driven by variables such as the need for environmentally friendly, secure, comfortable, tidy, efficient and cost-effective goods as an option to pads or tampons. Increasing knowledge among females about current products used during menstruation, menstrual cups of various dimensions and shapes, increasing awareness campaigns by women”s groups, manufacturers, and academic institutions are some of the variables that add to market growth.

Based on material, the market is classified into silicon, natural gum rubber (Latex) and thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). Among the material segment, silicon segment is most commonly used as it is commonly available and has bare least side-effects as compared to the other menstrual cups variants. Based on distribution channel the menstrual cups market is separated into supermarkets, drugstore, and online stores.

Geographically, owing to higher disposable income and increasing awareness, North America was found to have the biggest share of the menstrual cups market. With a dominant production market share, North America is the largest supplier of menstrual cups and the second place is held by Europe in 2018. However, attributing to increased awareness, rise in the personal hygiene, and customer preference, gradual implementation of enhanced techniques, and developing health care infrastructures, Asian countries are expected to be the fastest growing. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa follow Asia Pacific. Further, increased development in the menstrual cups industry is due to its efficiency and comfort.

Some of the key players in the menstrual cups market include VCup, Mooncup Ltd., FemyCycle, Lunette, The Keeper, Inc., LADYCUP, Diva International Inc., YUUKI, Anigan, MeLuna, and SckoonCup among others.

Global Menstrual Cups Market: Material Segment Analysis

Silicon

Natural Gum Rubber (Latex)

Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)

Global Menstrual Cups Market: Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Supermarkets

Drugstore

Online Stores

Global Menstrual Cups Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

