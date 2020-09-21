Global Emulsion Polymer Market was valued at approximately USD 31.74 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 51.63 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Emulsion Polymer market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the emulsion polymer market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion) and on volume (Metric Tons). The study includes drivers and restraints for the emulsion polymer market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the emulsion polymer market on a global level.

As per the report, the global demand for emulsion polymer market was valued at approximately USD 31.74 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 51.63 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Emersion basically means a state where one liquid contains a dispersion of another liquid for example butter. Similarly, a polymer which is basically obtained from the emulsion of water, surfactant, and monomer is popularly known as emulsion polymer. These emulsion polymers are higher in molecular weight and therefore undergo polymerization comparatively very fast. There are two types of emulsion polymers, namely, bio-based & synthetic. Bio-based emersion polymers are green products which are profoundly used as eco-friendly coatings & paintings. The environmental regulations pertaining environmental protection are also driving the emulsion polymer market. Government and authorities like Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) are making extensive efforts pertaining to the use of bio-based products. The major factor which drives the emulsion polymer market is the rise in infrastructure in emerging economies. The rise in the automobile industry is also a prime factor for the augmentation of the emulsion polymer market where it is readily used for coating of the automobiles. The emulsion polymer is largely used in the paper industry for manufacturing. But despite all the growth reasons for the emulsion polymer market, the fall in crude oil prices is indirectly influencing the revenue of the overall market and has become a major restraint for the market.

Based on the product, the market is segmented acrylics, vinyl acetate polymers, polyurethane, styrene-butadiene latex, silicone, and hybrid epoxy. Acrylic is the fastest growing product segment in the market. It is due to heavy demand from adhesives & sealants market. It is also used in water treatment and is therefore always on high demand. Based on end-use, the market is segmented into paints and coatings, paper and paperboard, adhesives, textiles, and non-woven, and leather. The demand for enhanced paint is very high as consumers prefer quality paints over their building and therefore the rise in paint industry positively affects the emulsion polymer market. At the region level, Asia Pacific dominated the global emulsion polymer market and accounted for the highest market share in 2018. The major reason behind the upsurge is the increase in demand for the construction industry in emerging economies such as India, China, etc. The plan of making various smart cities across the country has also made the path of growth of emulsion polymer much clearer and will witness heavy demand. Europe region is projected to continually augment the emulsion polymer market in the region due to the presence of automobile giants in the region.

Some of the key players in Emulsion Polymer market include Wacker Chemie AG, DIC Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Trinseo, BASF, The Lubrizol Corporation, Arkema, Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC, Omnova Solutions Inc., and Nuplex Industries Ltd. among others.

