Global Intravenous Access Devices Market expected to generate around USD 8,085 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 6.37% between 2019 and 2025. Intravenous access devices play a crucial role in the healthcare sector. These devices are inserted into a persons veins through peripheral vessels for treating diagnostic conditions.

Intravenous Access Devices Market by Product Type (Intravenous Catheters, Intravenous Infusion Pumps, and Intravenous Needles) and by End-User (Dialysis Centers, Home Care, Hospitals, Clinics, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020"2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the intravenous access devices market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes the drivers and restraints of the intravenous access devices market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the intravenous access devices market on a global and regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the intravenous access devices market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the intravenous access devices market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the intravenous access devices market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the intravenous access devices market by segmenting it based on product type, end-user, and region. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some major players operating in the global intravenous access devices market are Becton, Dickinson & Company, Teleflex, B. Braun Melsungen, Medtronic, Hospira, Smiths Medical, Fresenius Medical Care, Covidien, Baxter International, CareFusion.

This report segments the global intravenous access devices market into:

Global Intravenous Access Devices Market: By Product

Intravenous Catheters

Midline Peripheral Catheter

Central Catheters

Centrally Inserted Catheters

Midline Peripheral Catheters

Intravenous Infusion Pumps

Intravenous Insulin Infusion pumps

Parenteral Feeding Infusion Pumps

Intravenous Patient Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Infusion Pumps

Intravenous Syringe Infusion Pumps

Intravenous Needles

Global Intravenous Access Devices Market: By End-User

Dialysis Centers

Home Care

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Intravenous Access Devices Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

