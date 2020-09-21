Global Surface Protection Tapes Market was valued at approximately USD 11.41 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 19.88 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 8.3% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Surface Protection Tapes market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Surface Protection Tapes Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Surface Protection Tapes market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Surface Protection Tapes Market: By Surface Material (Glass, Plastic, and Polished Metals), By Type (Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Polyethylene), By End-Use (Building & Construction, Automotive, and Electronics & Appliances)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The global surface protection tapes market was estimated at 12.5 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is projected to be valued at 20 (USD Billion) by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.2%. The report offers valuation and analysis of surface protection tapes market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, limitations, revenue estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market data. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).

Key Growth Drivers

The growth of the surface protection tapes industry over the forecast period is owing to massive product popularity as a result of its durability, application ease, and removal features. Furthermore, prominent advancements witnessed in the adhesive tapes systems is predicted to offer new growth opportunities for the overall market during the forecast period. The product finds an array of applications in automotive & transport, building & construction, and electrical & electronics sectors over the coming years.

Our study offers market attractiveness analysis in a precise manner, thereby assisting the buyer in unfolding the huge growth potential of the surface protection tapes market over the timespan from 2019 to 2025. The report also provides data about the market from 2016 to 2018. Moreover, the market is segmented into surface material, type, end-use, and region.

On basis of surface material, the market is segregated into Glass, Plastic, and Polished Metals. Type-wise, the industry is sectored into Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Polyethylene. In terms of end-use, the market is divided into Building & Construction, Automotive, and Electronics & Appliances. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Key participants influencing the market growth and profiled in the report include 3M, Tesa SE, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Intertape Polymer Group, Berry Global Inc., Toray Industries, Inc., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, DowDuPont, Nitto Denko Corporation, and Avery Dennison.

By Type

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

By Surface

Glass

Polished Metals

Plastic

Others

By End-User

Automotive

Electronics & Appliances

Building & Construction

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

