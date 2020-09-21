Global Tuberculin Market was valued at approximately USD 498.52 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 713.37 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5.28% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tuberculin market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the tuberculin market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the tuberculin market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the tuberculin market on a global level.

As per the report, the global demand for tuberculin market was valued at approximately USD 498.52 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 713.37 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5.28% between 2019 and 2025.

Tuberculin is a mixture of proteins used in the diagnosis of tuberculosis, also known as purified protein derivative. A protein obtained from Mycobacterium tuberculosis used to determine if an individual has been subjected to tuberculosis in a skin test. The most commonly used tuberculin preparation today is tuberculin purified protein derivative (PPD). PPD is injected into the skin (or multiple-points). The experiment is positive if a response is seen at and around the injection site. Also known as the Mantoux test is the PPD tuberculin test performed by intradermal injection. Although tuberculin is safe, reliable, and has high specificity but there have been reports about anaphylactic and foreign body reactions resulting in swelling, redness of the arm in patients who have been infected previously or had the BCG vaccine previously.

Based on type, the market is segmented PPD-S, PPD RT23, and Others. Among the type segment, PPD-S type segment is most commonly used owing to its increased availability and has bare minimum side-effects as compared to the other tuberculin variants. Based on application, the tuberculin market is divided into human use and animal use. Human use application sector is the most dominant over the animal use due to inferior animal healthcare infrastructure as compared to the human healthcare infrastructure.

Higher incidence of diseases and prominent diagnostic rates in the Asia Pacific contributed to its major share in the global tuberculin market; this was followed by Europe. However, owing to increased awareness, rise in the tuberculosis incidence, gradual implementation of enhanced techniques, and developing animal health care infrastructures, Asian nations are anticipated to contribute prominently to the global market. Additional cause anticipated to increase the development of the tuberculin industry is increasing cattle population in the developing countries.

Some of the key players in the tuberculin market include Zoetis, Japan BCG, Sanroad Biological, Sanofi Pasteur, Par Sterile, SSI, Thermo Fisher, and CNBG, among others.

