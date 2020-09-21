Global dental X-ray Market was valued at approximately USD 1.50 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2.72 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 8.9% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dental X-Ray market.

Abstract

The report includes forecast and analysis for the dental X-ray market on a global as well as regional level. This detailed study offers a holistic depiction of the dental X-ray market by providing historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The factors that drive the market forward as well as those which impede the growth of dental X-ray market are included in the study. The study also includes the impact of these driving and restraining factors on the demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report contains the analysis of opportunities and various trends in the dental X-ray market on a global level.

As per the report, the global demand for dental X-ray market was valued at approximately USD 1.50 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2.72 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 8.9% between 2019 and 2025.

The demand for dental X-ray is quickly increasing worldwide. The requirement for dental X-ray is likely to be driven by growing prevalence of dental disorders, increasing demand for digital x-rays in the diagnosis and treatment of oral diseases, and incorporation of dental x-rays in the field of orthodontics. However,the escalating price of digital radiography structures and lack of awareness regarding dental care may act as a restraint for dental X-ray market growth. Growing popularity of cosmetic dentistry and constant technological improvements will open new avenues for dental X-ray manufacturers.

Based on product, the market is segmented into analog and digital. Among the product segment, analog segment held the biggest market share in 2018. However, due to steady transition in the direction of digital products has resulted in the rapid growth of the digital segment.

Based on type, the market is segmented into extra-oral x-rays and intraoral x-rays. Extra-oral x-rays segment has been sub-segmented into CBCT, panoramic, and others. Intraoral x-rays segment has been sub-segmented into periapical, bitewing, and occlusal. Intraoral x-rays segment held largest market share in 2018 due to its key applications in the diagnostic and therapeutic processes for oral disorders.

North America dominated the global dental X-ray market accounting for about 41% market share in 2018. North America region is projected to lead the market over the forecast period with progress mostly focused on the U.S. market. Accessibility of modern healthcare set up, aid by government, and high awareness regarding dental conditions are major factors that attribute to largest revenue share. Europe was the second largest dental X-ray market in 2018 globally. Quick uptake of state-of-the-art infrastructure in healthcare is the major factor driving the demand for dental X-ray in Europe. Asia Pacific is estimated to be growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This high growth is due to rising cases of dental disorders and increasing research and development activity.

Some of the key players in dental X-ray market include Carestream Health, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Vatech Co. Ltd., Planmeca OY, LED Medical Diagnostics Inc., Air Techniques, Inc., The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd., and Midmark Corporation, among others.

Global Dental X-Ray Market: Product Segment Analysis

Analog

Digital

Global Dental X-Ray Market: Type Segment Analysis

Extra-oral X-rays

CBCT

Panoramic

Others

Intraoral X-rays

Periapical

Bitewing

Occlusal

Global Dental X-Ray Market: Application Segment Analysis

Cosmetic

Medical

Forensic

Global Dental X-Ray Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

