Global Pore Strips Market expected to reach approximately USD 2.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of slightly above 6.5% between 2019 and 2025. Pore strips are used to remove blackheads from the skin. These strips have an adhesive on one side that traps the oil and pulls it out, to leave the skin soft and clearer.

Pore Strips Market by Price (Premium and Mass) and by Sales Channel (Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers, Drug Stores, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020"2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the pore strips market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes the drivers and restraints of the pore strips market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the pore strips market on a global level.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global pore strips market along with market trends, drivers, and restraints. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of the key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces Model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the pore strips market by segmenting it based on price, sales channel, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some major players operating in the global pore strips market are P&G, Unilever, Kao Corporation, Lucky Fine, Earth Therapeutics, Boscia, Sephora, Boots, and Ulta Beauty.

This report segments the global pore strips market into:

Pore Strips Market: Price Analysis

Premium

Mass

Pore Strips Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

Departmental Stores

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Drug Stores

Others

Pore Strips Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Pore Strips Market by Price (Premium and Mass) and by Sales Channel (Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers, Drug Stores, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020"2029

