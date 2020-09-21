Global Castor Oil Market expected to reach USD 1,792 million by 2026, at a CAGR of around 3.7 % between 2019 and 2026. Castor oil is extracted from castor seeds, which contain around 30 to 50% oil. These seeds are separated from the plant, which is native of India and some parts of Africa and South America.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Castor Oil market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Castor Oil Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Castor Oil market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Castor Oil Market by Product Type (Cold Pressed Castor Oil, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Jamaican Black Castor Oil, Dehydrated Castor Oil, and Others) and by Application (Biopolymer, Personal Care, Food, Lubricants, Paper, Plastics & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals, Paints, Ink, and Additives, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020"2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the castor oil market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on volume (Kilotons) and revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the castor oil market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the castor oil market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the castor oil market, we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porter”s Five Forces Model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers the product portfolio of various companies.

The study provides a decisive view of the castor oil market by segmenting the market based on product type, application, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2026. The regional segment includes the historic and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players operating in the global castor oil market are Taj Agro Products, NK Proteins, Adani Group, BomBrasil, RPK Agrotech, Castor Oil Industries, Ambuja Solvex, Jayant Agro Organics, Gokul Overseas, and Hokoku Corporation.

This report segments the global castor oil market into:

Global Castor Oil Market: Product Type Analysis

Cold Pressed Castor Oil

Hydrogenated Castor Oil

Jamaican Black Castor Oil

Dehydrated Castor Oil

Others

Global Castor Oil Market: Application Analysis

Biopolymer

Personal Care

Food

Lubricants

Paper

Plastics and Rubber

Pharmaceuticals

Paints, Ink, and Additives

Others

Global Castor Oil Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

