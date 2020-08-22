Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Adsorption Equipment Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Adsorption Equipment Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global Adsorption equipment market report has been segmented on the basis of capacity, end-use industry, and region.

Global Adsorption Equipment Market: Overview

Adsorption equipment binds molecule or particles to a surface to prevent the spreading of unwanted gas. Adsorption equipment is used for industrial applications such as odor control, drying of process gas streams and recovery of volatile solvents such as benzene, trichloroethylene, and ethanol, etc.

Global Adsorption Equipment Market: Dynamics

Stringent government regulations to control volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions in various end-use industries such as chemical, automotive paints, semiconductor, printing, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global adsorption equipment market. In April 2019, for instance, German-based automotive painting and sealing company Durr AG collaborated with India-based Patvin to provide automated painting solutions and agricultural machinery. These solutions are designed to increase production efficiency and reduce material consumption and VOC emissions. In addition, increasing number of sewage treatment plant and waste management plant for adsorption of emissions from harmful gases is another factor expected to support growth of the target market.

However, presence of alternative pollution control technologies such as fluidized-bed adsorbers and fixed-bed adsorbers is a major factor that may restrain growth of the target market.

Strict government mandates to reduce automobile emission is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for growth of the global adsorption equipment market.

Global Adsorption Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

Among the technology segments, the 10,000“50,000 CFM segment is projected to register significant revenue growth in the next 10 years. This is attributable to increasing use of adsorption equipment owing to its ability to process high VOCs concentrations. In addition, the equipment used for various adsorbent materials such as zeolites, granular activated carbon, and bead activated carbon.

Among the end-use industry segments, the automotive paints segment is expected to register a moderate share in terms of revenue in the near future. This is attributed to stringent rules and regulations pertaining to control of carbon emissions.

Global Adsorption Equipment Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific adsorption equipment market is estimated to account for the highest revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to positive support by the governments to reduce VOC emissions. Growing demand for target product in China, India, Thailand, Japan, and Indonesia along with flourishing automotive, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, chemical, and printing sectors are some factors expected to support growth of the target market in the Asia Pacific region. The market in North America is projected to register a significant growth rate in terms of revenue in the target market owing to increasing demand for adsorption equipment in various end-use industries. In addition, introduction of new technologies in countries such as the US and Canada is expected to drive growth of the market in the region. The markets in Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to register moderate growth rate in the near future.

Global Adsorption Equipment Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Capacity:

<10,000 CFM 10,000“50,000 CFM >50,000 CFM

Segmentation by End-use Industry:

Automotive Paints

Chemical

Semiconductor

Printing

Others

