Global A2 Milk Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global A2 milk market report has been segmented on the basis of breed, packaging, distribution channel, and region.

Global A2 Milk Market: Overview

Two variations of beta-casein protein in the milk of cow are present they are A2 and A1. Milk which comprises of only an A2 beta-casein protein that is identified as A2 milk. A2 milk is the milk that is acquired from specific breeds and varieties of cows that helps in producing the beta-casein protein in their milk with a proline at number 67. These cows are mostly the older breeds and are mostly found in India. Some breeds that yield A2 milk are Shahiwal, Red Sindhi, Guernsey, and, Gir. A2 milk contains more nutrients as compared to the regular milk as it comprises of nutrients including potassium, calcium, protein, and vitamin D.

Global A2 Milk Market: Dynamics

Rising production level of A2 milk and increasing disposable income are the major factors expected to drive the growth of target market. In addition, growing awareness regarding the A2 milk among the consumers with respect to the quality of A2 milk and increasing consumer shift from normal milk to A2 milk are among the other factors expected to drive demand of the target market. However, high prices of A2 milk coupled with the substitute for these A2 milk is available and lack of proper scientific evidence regarding the advantages of A2 milk are the factors that hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Many of the individuals are facing problems related to milk digestion and are afraid for consuming milk as they are experiencing gas and swelling after consuming regular milk. A2 milk is easy for digestion as it comprises only A2-beta-casein protein. This is among one of the opportunities that can bring revenue profits to the players operating in the global A2 milk market.

Global A2 Milk Market: Segment Analysis

Among the breed segment, the jersey segment is dominating due to increasing income levels and these breeds give fewer problems with lameness and have a high proportion of A2 and A1 beta-casein in milk. Among the packaging segments, the bottles segment is dominating over the forecast period as the A2 milk bottles are easy to carry an are cost effective. Among the distribution channel segments, the store based segment is dominating over the forecast period.

Global A2 Milk Market: Region Analysis

Currently, the market in North America accounts for the major market share and is likely to drive growth over the forecast period as this region. This is attributed to increasing consumption of A2 milk coupled with increasing disposable income and stringent government initiatives with organized support for product expansion in countries in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to register the fastest growth in the near future due to increasing urbanization that is preferring towards consuming packaged milk in China and India are factor expected to drive growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region.

Global A2 Milk Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by breed:

Guernsey

Jersey

Holstein

Brown Swiss

Segmentation by packaging:

Bottles

Cartons

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Store based

Non-store based

