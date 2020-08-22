Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the 3D Radar Market market.

The global 3D radar market report has been segmented on the basis of range, frequency band, end user, and region.

Global 3D Radar Market: Overview

3D radar is used in surveillance, weather monitoring, and for security purposes especially in defense sector. 3D radar provides three dimensional view in terms of bearing, range, and elevation. 3D radar is a measurement of all three space coordinators in the radar system. In case of weather monitoring, narrow pencil beam is used. Elevation of antenna changes after scanning each rotation. 3D radar can be used for various applications and designed according to the requirements, owing to its wide range of antenna arrays. In air-defense radar system, 3D radar detects air target, speed of the target, its position and course. It is an early long range warning system that helps to detect enemy missile or aircraft. In defense sector, 3D radar is used for detection, classification of target, on the basis of their size and speed, as well as tracking.

Global 3D Radar Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of 3D radar on airports for primary airport and air route surveillance is a key factor driving growth of the global 3D radar market. In addition, use of three-dimensional radars for real-time display of bioactivity and bird strike avoidance are also factor anticipated to support growth of the global market over the forecast period. Furthermore, use of three dimensional radar systems for modern warfare and tactical operations is another major factor expected to fuel growth of the global 3D radar market in the near future.

However, high cost of 3D radar is a factor that may hamper growth of the global 3D radar market. in addition, old 3D radar with linear or planer phase array do not transmit at the same time in all directions with under observation is another factor that could affect growth of the global market. Nevertheless, use of 3D radar on unmanned aerial vehicles especially in defense applications can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global 3D Radar Market: Segment Analysis

Among the range segments, the medium range segment is expected to account for major revenue share in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing adoption of medium range 3D sensors for object mapping, surveillance, and missile guidance systems is a factor supporting growth of this segment in the global market. Additionally, its ability to exchange information on real-time basis is another factor expected to fuel growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Global 3D Radar Market: Regional Analysis

Market in North America is expected to account for significant share in terms of over the forecast period. Increasing military budget and high adoption of new technology for development of radars are factors driving growth of the target market in this region. In addition, presence of prominent players is another factor supporting growth of the 3D radar market in North America. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, followed by Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Global 3D Radar Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by range:

Short Range

Long Range

Medium Range

Segmentation by frequency band:

L Band

C/S/X Band

E/F Band

Others (HF- and VHF- Radar)

Segmentation by end user:

Ground

Airborne

Naval

