Global Industrial Sensors Market expected to reach around USD 24.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.16% between 2019 and 2025. The industrial sensors have a wide range of applications, ranging from oil and gas, manufacturing, water and wastewater, pharmaceuticals, power generation, chemicals, mining, and other applications.

Abstract

The report of industrial sensors market provides a comprehensive glance on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study covers the key drivers and restraints of the industrial sensors market and the impact on the market within the forecast period. Furthermore, the study also includes the opportunities accessible in the industrial sensors market on a global level.

In order to offer the users of this report, a comprehensive read of the industrial sensors market, we have enclosed a detailed value chain analysis. To know the competitive landscape within the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the industrial sensors market has additionally been enclosed. The study includes a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study also includes the market share of the key participants operating in the industrial sensors market across the globe. Additionally, the report covers the strategic development together with acquisitions & mergers, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures, and regional growth of key players within the market on a regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view of the industrial sensors market by segmenting it based on sensor type, positional type, end-use industry, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional classification includes Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some major players of the global industrial sensors market are Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, Panasonic, Texas Instruments, First Sensor, STMicroelectronics, Amphenol Corporation, Siemens, Bosch Sensortec, Integrated Device Technology, TE Connectivity, Safran Colibrys, Sensirion, Omega Engineering, Microchip, AMS, Endress+Hauser Management, NXP Semiconductors, Figaro Engineering, and Teledyne Technologies.

This report segments the global industrial sensors market into:

Global Industrial Sensors Market: Product Analysis

Image Sensor

Level Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Gas Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Position Sensor

Force Sensor

Flow Sensor

Humidity and Moisture Sensor

Global Industrial Sensors Market: Positional Type Analysis

Contact

Non-Contact

Global Industrial Sensors Market: End-Use Industry Analysis

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Water and Wastewater

Pharmaceuticals

Power Generation

Chemicals

Mining

Others

Global Industrial Sensors Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

