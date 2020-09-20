Global Battery Recycling Market expected to reach around USD 21,060 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.4% between 2019 and 2025. The battery recycling Market is one of the flourishing Markets globally, owing to both environmental and economic advantages of battery recycling.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Battery Recycling market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Battery Recycling Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Battery Recycling market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the global battery recycling market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical information from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study covers the key drivers and restraints of the global battery recycling market and their market impact over the forecast period. Furthermore, the study also includes the analysis of opportunities available in the global battery recycling market on a global level.

In order to offer the users of this report, a comprehensive view of the global battery recycling market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape within the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the global battery recycling market has additionally been included. The study includes market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study also includes the market share of the key participants operating in the global battery recycling market across the globe. Moreover, the report covers the strategic development in the market along with acquisitions & mergers, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures, and regional growth of key players in the market on a global basis.

The study provides a crucial view of the global battery recycling market by segmenting it based on chemistry, source, end-use, material, and region. The regional segment includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players operating in the global battery recycling market are Call2Recycle, G&P Batteries, Johnson Controls, Eco-Bat Technologies, Battery Solutions, Vinton Batteries, Umicore, AquaMetals, Exide Technologies, and Accurec Recycling.

This report segments the global battery recycling market into:

Global Battery Recycling Market: Chemistry Analysis

Lithium-Based Battery

Nickel-Based Battery

Lead Acid Battery

Global Battery Recycling Market: Source Analysis

Automotive Batteries

Consumer and Electronic Appliance Batteries

Industrial Batteries

Global Battery Recycling Market: End-Use Analysis

Disposal

Reuse

Repackaging and Second Life

Extraction of Material

Global Battery Recycling Market: Material Analysis

Manganese

Iron

Lithium

Nickel

Cobalt

Lead

Plastic

Aluminum

Global Battery Recycling Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

