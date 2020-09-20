Global Battery Recycling Market expected to reach around USD 21,060 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.4% between 2019 and 2025. The battery recycling Market is one of the flourishing Markets globally, owing to both environmental and economic advantages of battery recycling.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Battery Recycling market.
Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Battery Recycling Market by Chemistry (Lead Acid Battery, Lithium-Based Battery, and Nickel-Based Battery), by Source (Automotive Batteries, Consumer & Electronic Appliance Batteries, and Industrial Batteries), by End-Use (Disposal, Reuse, Repackaging & Second Life, and Extraction of Material), and by Material (Manganese, Iron, Lithium, Nickel, Cobalt, Lead, Plastic, and Aluminum)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029
Abstract
The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the global battery recycling market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical information from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study covers the key drivers and restraints of the global battery recycling market and their market impact over the forecast period. Furthermore, the study also includes the analysis of opportunities available in the global battery recycling market on a global level.
In order to offer the users of this report, a comprehensive view of the global battery recycling market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape within the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the global battery recycling market has additionally been included. The study includes market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study also includes the market share of the key participants operating in the global battery recycling market across the globe. Moreover, the report covers the strategic development in the market along with acquisitions & mergers, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures, and regional growth of key players in the market on a global basis.
The study provides a crucial view of the global battery recycling market by segmenting it based on chemistry, source, end-use, material, and region. The regional segment includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.
Some key players operating in the global battery recycling market are Call2Recycle, G&P Batteries, Johnson Controls, Eco-Bat Technologies, Battery Solutions, Vinton Batteries, Umicore, AquaMetals, Exide Technologies, and Accurec Recycling.
This report segments the global battery recycling market into:
Global Battery Recycling Market: Chemistry Analysis
Lithium-Based Battery
Nickel-Based Battery
Lead Acid Battery
Global Battery Recycling Market: Source Analysis
Automotive Batteries
Consumer and Electronic Appliance Batteries
Industrial Batteries
Global Battery Recycling Market: End-Use Analysis
Disposal
Reuse
Repackaging and Second Life
Extraction of Material
Global Battery Recycling Market: Material Analysis
Manganese
Iron
Lithium
Nickel
Cobalt
Lead
Plastic
Aluminum
Global Battery Recycling Market: Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East and Africa
Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Battery Recycling Market by Chemistry (Lead Acid Battery, Lithium-Based Battery, and Nickel-Based Battery), by Source (Automotive Batteries, Consumer & Electronic Appliance Batteries, and Industrial Batteries), by End-Use (Disposal, Reuse, Repackaging & Second Life, and Extraction of Material), and by Material (Manganese, Iron, Lithium, Nickel, Cobalt, Lead, Plastic, and Aluminum)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029
