Global 5G enterprise Market is anticipated to be around USD 2.2 billion by 2020 and reach approximately USD 19.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of slightly above 54.7% between 2020 and 2025. Fifth Generation (5G) wireless network technology is all set to revolutionize operations of enormous enterprises worldwide in the near future.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the 5G Enterprise market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on 5G Enterprise Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the 5G Enterprise market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the 5G enterprise market on a global and regional level. The study provides forecasted data from 2020 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes the drivers and restraints of the 5G enterprise market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the 5G enterprise market on a global level.

This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of the key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces Model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary, and primary research team of industry experts.

The global 5G enterprise market is categorized based on access equipment, core network technology, service, organization size, vertical, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on various market trends and the market is estimated from 2020 to 2025. The regional segment includes the demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some leading market players of the global 5G enterprise market are Intel, Nokia, Huawei, ZTE, Samsung, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ericsson, Juniper Networks, Verizon Communications, NEC, Fujitsu, Cisco, SK Telecom, and CommScope.

This report segments the global 5G enterprise market into:

5G Enterprise Market: Access Equipment Analysis

Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

Service Node

Radio Node

5G Enterprise Market: Core Network Technology Analysis

Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

5G Enterprise Market: Service Analysis

Software

Platform

5G Enterprise Market: Organization Size Analysis

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

5G Enterprise Market: Vertical Analysis

BFSI

Retail

Transportation

Government

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunications

Agriculture

Others

5G Enterprise Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

