Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market expected to reach around USD 11.45 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2019 and 2025. Hot melt adhesives are widely utilized in several end-user industries due to their various beneficial characteristics like quick adhesion, rapid bond formation, and quicker dry time.

Abstract

The report provides a comprehensive glance of the hot melt adhesives market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion) and volume (Kilotons). The study covers the key drivers and restraints of the hot melt adhesives market and provides the impact of the market within the forecast period. Furthermore, the study also includes the opportunities accessible within the hot melt adhesives market on a global level.

In order to offer the users of this report a comprehensive view of the hot melt adhesives market, we have enclosed a detailed value chain analysis. To know the competitive landscape within the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the hot melt adhesives market has additionally been enclosed. The study includes a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study also includes the market share of the key participants operating in the hot melt adhesives market across the globe. Additionally, the report covers the strategic development together with acquisitions & mergers, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures, and regional growth of key players within the market on a regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view of the hot melt adhesives market by segmenting the market based on type, application, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional classification includes Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key manufacturers of the global hot melt adhesives market study are Exxon Mobil, H.B. Fuller, Arkema, Henkel AG, 3M, Jowat, Sika, Hexcel Corporation, Tex Year Industries, Beardow Adams, Dowdupont, REXtac, Heartland Adhesives, AkzoNobel, and Toyobo.

This report segments the global hot melt adhesives market into:

Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market: Type Analysis

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Amorphous Polyalphaolefins (APAO)

Metallocene Polyolefin (MPO)

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC)

Polyolefins

Polyamides

Polyurethane (PU)

Others

Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market: Application Analysis

Automotive

Construction

Packaging

Furniture

Non-Woven/Hygiene

Footwear

Book and Paper Binding

Electronics

Others

Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

