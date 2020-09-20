Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market expected to reach approximately USD 90.7Billion in 2025, at a CAGR of around 12.6% between 2019 and 2025. The rapid growth of the e-commerce industry is dependent on the speed and accuracy of product transportation.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automatic Identification and Data Capture market.

Abstract

This report analyzes and forecasts the automatic identification and data capture market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The assessment of automatic identification and data capture market dynamics gives a brief thought about the market drivers and restraints along with their impact on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the automatic identification and data capture market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the automatic identification and data capture market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operating in the automatic identification and data capture market. To understand the competitive landscape in the automatic identification and data capture market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the automatic identification and data capture market by segmenting it based on product, component, vertical, and region. All the segments of automatic identification and data capture market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

Some prominent companies involved in the automatic identification and data capture market across the globe are Datalogic, Zebra Technologies, Toshiba, SICK AG, Cognex, NXP, Synaptics, Honeywell, SATO, and NEC.

This report segments the global automatic identification and data capture market into:

Global Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market: Product Analysis

Barcode

Magnetic Stripe Cards

Smartcards

OCR

RFID

Biometrics

Global Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market: Component Analysis

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market: Vertical Analysis

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

BFSI

Healthcare

Others

Global Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

