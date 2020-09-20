Global Business Analytics Market expected to reach approximately USD 97.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 6.4% between 2019 and 2025. The increasing investments for business and the fear of failing due to lack of financial strategy are key driving factors of the business analytics Market globally.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Business Analytics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Business Analytics Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Business Analytics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Business Analytics Market By Software (Advanced and Predictive Analytics, Business Intelligence, Corporate Performance Management Suites, Content Analytics, Data Discovery and Visualization Software, and Others), By Service (Managed and Professional), By Deployment Type (On-Demand and On-Premises), and By Application (BFSI, Energy and Power, Education, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020"2029

Abstract

The report analyzes and forecasts about the business analytics market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data from 2016 to 2018 and a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The assessment of business analytics market dynamics gives a brief thought about the market drivers and restraints along with their impact on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the business analytics market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the business analytics market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of the leading vendors operating in the business analytics market. To understand the competitive landscape in the business analytics market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the business analytics market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the business analytics market by segmenting it based on software, service, deployment, application, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

Some noticeable players of the global business analytics market are IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, Tableau, MicroStrategy, Qlik, TIBCO Software, Information Builders, Yellowfin, Pentaho, Panorama, and Sisense.

This report segments the global business analytics market into:

Global Business Analytics Market: By Software

Advanced and Predictive Analytics

Business Intelligence

Corporate Performance Management Suites

Content Analytics

Data Discovery and Visualization Software

Others

Global Business Analytics Market: By Service

Managed Services

Professional Services

Global Business Analytics Market: By Deployment Type

On-Premises

On-Cloud

Global Business Analytics Market: By Application

BFSI

Energy and Power

Education

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others

Global Business Analytics Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

