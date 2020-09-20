Global Self Propelled Sprayer Market was valued at approximately USD 1,630 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2,171.4 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 4.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Self Propelled Sprayer market.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the self propelled sprayer market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on volume (Units) and revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the self propelled sprayer market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the self propelled sprayer market on a global as well as regional level.

As per the report, the global demand for self propelled sprayer market was valued at approximately USD 1,630 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2,171.4 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 4.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Self propelled sprayers are used for applying fungicides, herbicides, fertilizers to the crops in the agriculture field. They are similar to tractors and have a significant range for spraying the elements. They are used to spray fertilizers and other elements on a timely interval and the growth in technology has further enhanced the ease of operating self propelled sprayers. It was first invented in 1947 by Ray Hagie, who was the founder of Hagie Manufacturing.

Growth of the global agriculture industry is expected to be the major driving factor for the growth of the global self propelled sprayer market. Agricultural machinery segment itself is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Advancements in technology as well as increasing adoption of technology in agricultural machinery have increased its adoption across various countries. Along with this, self-propelled sprayers have also advanced significantly with the current self propelled sprayers including features such as auto guidance, auto shutoffs, etc. The farming industry has also witnessed an increase in the adoption of machinery in its practices. Government initiated schemes as well as incentives for the modernization of the agricultural sector has significantly contributed to its growth. However, the high cost and high maintenance of self propelled sprayers are expected to slightly restrain the growth of the market. Low level of adoption in emerging economies and high demand for agricultural machinery is expected to provide ample growth opportunities for the key players operating in the global self propelled sprayer market.

The global self propelled sprayer market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into low capacity, medium capacity, and high capacity. Based on application, the market is segmented into high stem crops and dry land crop. Dry land crop segment accounted for the largest market share in the global self propelled sprayer market.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The increasing adoption of high-end farming practices in the region is expected to be the major reason for the high demand in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization coupled with high economic growth is expected to be the major driving factor for the growth of the self propelled sprayer market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, government initiatives and schemes related to the use of latest technology in the agriculture sector in order to ease the burden on farmers are expected to further aid the growth of the global self propelled sprayer market.

Some of the key players operating in the global self propelled sprayer market include AGCO, Amazonen-Werke H. Dreyer, Bateman Engineering, Brothers Equipment, Buhler Versatile, CNH, Equipment Technologies, EXEL Industries, Goldacres, GVM, Hagie, Jacto, John Deere, Kuhn and Stara, among others.

By Type

Low-capacity

Medium-capacity

High-capacity

By Application

High Stem Crop

Dry land Crop

By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

