Global Micro-needling Unit Market was valued at approximately USD 33.53 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 58.73 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 8.37% between 2019 and 2025.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the micro-needling unit market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the micro-needling unit market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the micro-needling unit market on a global level.

As per the report, the global demand for micro-needling unit market was valued at approximately USD 33.53 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 58.73 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 8.37% between 2019 and 2025.

The micro-needling unit market is facing increasing demand owing to increasing incidences of skin ailments and disorders. Health expenditure among people is increasing rapidly for expensive cosmetic treatments and surgeries. There is more awareness about aesthetic and cosmetic treatments among the masses resulting in higher demand for cosmetic treatments such as micro-needling procedures. Since the medical cosmetic industry is thriving, there is higher budget allocated toward medical research and development activities for cosmetic treatments. Furthermore, there are a number of health conditions such as acne, psoriasis, wrinkles, vascular lesions and hair loss and other skin diseases leading to an increased demand for cosmetic surgeries like micro-needling unit procedures. However, there are several factors impeding the growth of the micro-needling unit market such as reimbursement issues, expensive treatments, and strict regulatory policies.

Based on type, the market is segmented into type, application, end user, and region. The type segment includesmanual type and automatic type. Micro-needling can be performed at home by certain anti-aging techniques. Procedures for hair growth are also commonly performed wherein the stem cells of the scalp are induced to stimulate hair growth. Application includes commercial use and household use. Commercial usage of micro-needling offers therapeutic and cosmetic benefits for the treatment of disorders of pigmentation, actinic keratosis, alopecia, atrophic scars, and melisma. Healthcare institutions, dermatology instrument manufacturers, and others are the end users.

North America registered the largest market share in the micro-needling unit. Conditions such as skin pigmentation issues, alopecia, rosacea, loose skin, scarring, wrinkles, acne, and stretch marks are witnessed among sizeable population, resulting in an increased demand for cosmetic treatments such as micro-needling. There are many cosmetic procedures performed with proven clinical results and high safety. There are several companies offering solutions of micro-needling for requirements such as skin tightening, liposuction, and fat grafting. Americans spend a large amount of money on various cosmetic procedures, especially micro-needling. Europe was second largest micro-needling unit market in 2018 globally. Many Europeans carry out skin rejuvenation treatments consisting of micro-needling to help reduce skin pigmentation and imperfection reducing signs of sunburn, aging, and other skin disorders. Laser rejuvenation and laser resurfacing are commonly preferred treatments for skin rejuvenation. The enforcement of healthcare reforms, changing government health policies, and increasing awareness of health among population are factors that lead to the growth of the micro-needling market.

Some of the leading companies in the micro-needling unit market are Weyergans High Care, Dermaroller, Beautylife, Union Medical, Bomtech Electronics, MBE, Dermapen, Edge Systems, Eclipse Aesthetics, Mcure, and others.

Global Micro-needling Unit Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

