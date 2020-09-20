Global Overprint Varnish Market was valued at approximately USD 803.11 million in 2018 and is anticipated to generate revenue of around USD 1,487.08 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 9.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Overprint Varnish market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Overprint Varnish Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Overprint Varnish market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Overprint Varnish Market-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2018-2025

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the overprint varnish market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints for the overprint varnish market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the overprint varnish market on a global as well as regional level.

As per the report, the global demand for the overprint varnish market was valued at approximately USD 803.11 million in 2018 and is anticipated to generate revenue of around USD 1,487.08 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 9.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Overprint varnishes (OPVs) are coatings applied to a ready-printed sheet/web. The main reasons for applying an overprint varnish are stain resistance, shine enrichment, burnish or scuff-resistance, edge fusion resistance, and resistance to discoloration from the immersion of impurities in the environment.

The global overprint varnish market is experiencing significant growth that is anticipated to continue over the upcoming years. Massive rise in demand for overprint remove toxin or pollutants across several end-user industries like automotive, oil & gas, mining, forestry, etc. is likely to act as a key driver of the market. The global overprint varnish market is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate in the forecast period. The positive government outlooks for overprint varnish along with the ongoing industrialization across the world is anticipated to be the major driver for the global overprint varnish market within the forecast period. The huge installation cost of heavy tools for excavation coupled with the slow execution of overprint varnish regulations are several restraint factors that hamper the growth of the global overprint varnish market in the forecast period. Technological advancements along with the rising ecofriendly overprint varnishes are going to open new opportunities for future growth in the overprint varnish market.

The global overprint varnish market is mainly segmented into type, application, and region. By type, the global overprint varnish market is mainly segmented into water-based overprint varnish and UV curable overprint varnishes. By application, the global overprint varnish market is mainly segmented into commercial prints, food, labels, pharmaceuticals, and others.

In terms of revenue, the Asia Pacific was the leading region in 2018. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market for overprint varnish over the next few years owing to the rising urbanization as well as industrialization in the region.

The major players of the global overprint varnish market include Van Son Ink Corporation, Altana, Zeller+Gmelin Group, Michelma, Toyo Ink, CHT/BEZEMA, Huber Group, Eston Chimica, Anwin Technology Co.,Ltd, American Offset Printing Ink, As Inc. Co. Ltd., BRANCHER, Superior Printing Inks, JPT Corporation, and Imperial Ink Private Limited, among others.

By Type

UV Curable Overprint Varnishes

Water Based Overprint Varnish

By Application

Commercial prints

Labels

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

