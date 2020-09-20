Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electronic Cigarette market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Electronic Cigarette Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Electronic Cigarette market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The electronic cigarette market size accounted for around USD 10,101 Million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

An electronic cigarette, also known as an e-cigarette is a handheld battery-powered vaporizer without burning tobacco. The device is packed with a solution comprising a nicotine-free liquid, which when heated converts into vapor. The vapors are then inhaled. An e-cigarette is considered less injurious as compared to traditional cigarettes. Currently, the e-cigarette is being accepted as a substitute for conventional cigarettes, as it offers benefits such as no smoke, reduces the chances of health-related diseases, can be smoked at public places, etc. Rising awareness regarding the harmful effects of traditional cigarettes is expected to fuel the growth of the electronic cigarettes market. Technological advancements by electronic cigarette manufacturers is expected to create several growth opportunities over the forecast timeframe. In addition to this, cigarette shops in the countries such as U.S. and UK are offering e-cigarettes to cater to the evolving consumer demand. As a consequence, various distribution channels are now offering e-cigarettes. This is anticipated to further drive the growth of the electronic cigarette market in the forecast years.

The electronic cigarette market is segmented on the basis of product type, types of flavors, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the electronic cigarette market is bifurcated into rechargeable, disposable, and modular electronic cigarette. E-cigarette is available in fruit, botanical, tobacco, beverage, sweet, and other flavors. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is classified into specialist e-cigarette shops, online, supermarkets, and others. Regional segmentation includes regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Currently, North America is the highest revenue generator in the global e-cigarette market due to the high level of awareness and acceptance of electronic cigarettes and people being conscious of the health hazards that occurs due to smoking tobacco. Consumers opinion of the electronic cigarette as an alternative to conventional smoking products is expected to further drive the growth of the e-cigarette market in the region. U.S. accounts for the largest market share in the global electronic cigarette market and is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast timeframe.

Some of the key players operating in the global electronic cigarette include Altria Group, British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, International Vapor Group, Japan Tobacco, Nicotek LLC, Njoy Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Reynolds American Inc., and Vmr Flavours, among others.

