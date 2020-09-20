Global Fire Retardant Treated Wood Market size accounted for around USD 876.41 Million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fire Retardant Treated Wood market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Fire Retardant Treated Wood Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Fire Retardant Treated Wood market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the fire retardant treated wood market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the fire retardant treated wood market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the fire retardant treated wood market on a global level.

The fire retardant treated wood market size accounted for around USD 876.41 Million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

Fire retardant treated wood applications have grown leaps and bounds in the recent years. These applications have gained awareness and momentum due to their advanced features and benefits. Fire retardant treated wood is now widely used in residential constructions, institutional buildings, and commercial buildings applications such as in paneling, architectural millwork, beams, interior load bearing, non-load bearing partitions zone, and roof assemblies/trusses. Fire retardant treated wood offers better protection against fire; infusing fire retardants into the wood fiber offers more durable protection in comparison with surface coatings. Fire retardant treated wood also play an important role in the initial fire, especially in escape routes, since those are required to be without any furniture and furnishing. Construction sectors are expecting more vertical applications of fire retardant treated wood manufacturing in the near future.

Fire retardant treated wood industry has seen the release of various innovations that retard the spread of flame and limit production of smoke from wood in fire situations. The manufacture and application of wood preservatives are governed by CAN/CSA-O80 series of Standards. These consensus-based standards dictate the wood species that may be treated. Rapidly growing construction industry across the globe upsurge the demand for flameproof materials, thus augmenting the growth of fire retardant treated wood market in the coming years.

Base on product, the interior fire-retardant treated segment held major revenue share in 2018 and is expected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to rising renovation and construction activities.

North America dominated the global fire retardant treated wood market over the forecast period. Rising use of fire retardant treated wood in the construction industry on account of fire protection is expected to drive industry growth in North America over the forecast timeline. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to rising construction activities in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the global fire retardant treated wood market include Lonza, Shuyang Sen Qiya, Foreco, Hoover Treated Wood Products, Koppers, Viance, Mets Wood and Flameproof Companies among others.

