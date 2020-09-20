Global Next Generation Biometric Market expected to generate around USD 36,837 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 16.20% between 2019 and 2025. The next generation biometric Market is likely to grow owing to the increasing government initiatives for restricting illegal activities.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Next Generation Biometric market.

Abstract

Some major players operating in the next generation biometric market are Cross Match Technologies, 3M, Facebanx, Fujitsu, Fingerprint Cards, Fulcrum Biometrics, RCG Holdings, NCE Corporation, Safran, and Siemens.

This report segments the global next generation biometric market into:

Global Next Generation Biometric Market: By Authentication Type

Fingerprint

Face Recognition

Iris Recognition

Palm Print Recognition

Signature Recognition

Others

Global Next Generation Biometric Market: By Application

Government

Travel and Immigration

Defense

Home Security

Consumer Electronics

Banking and Finance

Others

Global Next Generation Biometric Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

