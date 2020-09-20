Global Pediatric Vaccine Market expected to generate around USD 56.28 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 10.8% between 2019 and 2025. Pediatric vaccines protect children from complications and serious illnesses, which could lead to paralysis, brain damage, amputations, and even death.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pediatric Vaccine market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Pediatric Vaccine Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pediatric Vaccine market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report analyzes and forecasts the pediatric vaccine market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data from 2016 to 2018 and a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The assessment of pediatric vaccine market gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints of the pediatric vaccine market along with the impact they have on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the pediatric vaccine market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the pediatric vaccine market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of the leading vendors operating in the pediatric vaccine market. To understand the competitive landscape in the pediatric vaccine market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the pediatric vaccine market by segmenting it based on the vaccine type, disease type, technology, administration method, end-user, and region. All the segments of the pediatric vaccine market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segment comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

Some key players operating in the global pediatric vaccine market are Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Astellas Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, CSL Limited, GlaxoSmithKline, Serum Institute of India, Panacea Biotec, Daiichi Sankyo, and Merck.

This report segment the global pediatric vaccine market into:

Global Pediatric Vaccine Market: By Vaccine Type

Monovalent Vaccines

Multivalent Vaccines

Global Pediatric Vaccine Market: By Disease Type

Meningococcal Disease

Hepatitis

Influenza

Polio

Pneumococcal Disease

DTP

MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella)

Dengue

Rotavirus

Human Papilloma Virus (HPV)

Varicella

Herpes Zoster

Others

Global Pediatric Vaccine Market: By Technology

Recombinant Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Global Pediatric Vaccine Market: By Administration Method

Oral

Intramuscular

Subcutaneous

Global Pediatric Vaccine Market: By End-User

Hospitals

Healthcare Providers

Others

Global Pediatric Vaccine Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

