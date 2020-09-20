Global Mobile Satellite Services Market expected to reach around USD 6.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR approximately 7.3% between 2019 and 2025. Mobile satellite service is a network of communication satellites to use with portable wireless telephones and mobile phones.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Mobile Satellite Services market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Mobile Satellite Services Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Mobile Satellite Services market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the mobile satellite services market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the mobile satellite services along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the global mobile satellite services on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the mobile satellite services, we have included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of the key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces Model has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

On the basis of service type, the mobile satellite services market is segmented into data and voice services. The access type segment is divided into aeronautical MSS, land MSS, maritime MSS, personal MSS, and broadcast MSS. In terms of end-use industry, the market includes oil and gas, mining, media and entertainment, military and defense, aviation, government, transportation, automotive, and others. The regional segment includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players of the mobile satellite services market are GlobalStar Corporation, Echostar Corporation, Ericsson, Raytheon, Inmarsat, Harris CapRock Communications Intelsat, Iridium Communications, Hughes Network Systems, Singtel Satellite, Telstra Corporation, Tesacom, Thuraya Telecommunications, ViaSat, Comtech Telecommunications, ORBCOMM, Kongsberg, Ligado Networks, Mitsubishi Electric, SpaceQuest, and TerreStar.

This report segments the global mobile satellite services market into:

Global Mobile Satellite Services Market: By Service Type

Data Service

Voice service

Global Mobile Satellite Services Market: By Access Type

Aeronautical MSS

Land MSS

Maritime MSS

Personal MSS

Broadcast MSS

Global Mobile Satellite Services Market: By End-Use Industry

Oil and Gas

Mining

Media and Entertainment

Military and Defense

Aviation

Government

Transportation

Automotive

Others

Global Mobile Satellite Services Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

