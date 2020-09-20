Global wireless charging ICs Market expected to reach approximately USD 12.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 24.2% between 2019 and 2025. The wireless charging ICs Market globally is likely to experience notable growth in the years ahead, owing to the various advancements witnessed in technology.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Wireless Charging ICs market.
Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Wireless Charging ICs Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Wireless Charging ICs market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
Wireless Charging ICs Market By Type (Transmitter and Receiver), By Substrate (Organic and Inorganic), By Component (Relays, Circuit Breakers, and Power Solution), and By Application (Tablets and Smartphones, Medical Devices, Wearable Electronics Devices, Automobile Devices, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020"2029
Abstract
The report analyzes and forecasts the wireless charging ICs market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The assessment of wireless charging ICs market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints of the wireless charging ICs market along with their impact on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the wireless charging ICs market on a global level.
The report gives a transparent view of the wireless charging ICs market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of the leading vendors operating in the global wireless charging ICs market. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the wireless charging ICs market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a crucial view of the global wireless charging ICs market by segmenting it based on substrate, component, application, type, and region. All the segments of wireless charging ICs market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segment comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.
Some prominent players of the global wireless charging ICs market are Broadcom, Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments, Toshiba Corp., On Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, Vishay Intertechnology, MediaTek, Linear Technology, and ROHM Semiconductor.
This report segments the global wireless charging ICs market into:
Global Wireless Charging ICs Market: Substrate Analysis
Organic
Inorganic
Global Wireless Charging ICs Market: Type Analysis
Transmitter ICs
Receiver ICs
Global Wireless Charging ICs Market: Application Analysis
Tablets and Smartphones
Medical Devices
Wearable Electronic Devices
Automobile Devices
Others
Global Wireless Charging ICs Market: Component Analysis
Relays
Circuit Breakers
Power Solution
Global Wireless Charging ICs Market: Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East and Africa
