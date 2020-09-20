Global geo-Marketing Market expected to reach approximately USD 38.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 26.5% between 2019 and 2025. Geo-Marketing is a concept where the location of consumers is used for framing Marketing efforts. It is the use of location intelligence for planning and implementation of the Marketing mix.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Geo-Marketing market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Geo-Marketing Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Geo-Marketing market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Geo-Marketing Market By Software (Reporting, Location and Predictive Analytics, and Geo-Fencing), By Technology (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, Beacon, and GPS), By Deployment Mode (On-Premises and Cloud-Based), By Location (Indoor and Outdoor), and By Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Tourism, Retail & E-Commerce, and Healthcare & Lifesciences)-Global Industry Analytics, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2020“2029

Abstract

The report analyzes and forecasts the geo-marketing market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The assessment of geo-marketing market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints of the geo-marketing market along with the impact they have on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the geo-marketing market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the geo-marketing market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of the leading vendors operating in the geo-marketing market. To understand the competitive landscape in the geo-marketing market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the geo-marketing market by segmenting it based on software, technology, deployment mode, location, vertical, and region. All the segments of the geo-marketing market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segment comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

The prominent players in the global geo-marketing market are Google, Cisco, Oracle, IBM, Salesforce, Adobe, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Rover, Mobile Bridge, Ericsson, Hyper, Reveal Mobile, Merkle, Foursquare, Galigeo, Navigine, Xtremepush, and LocationGuru.

This report segments the global geo-marketing market into:

Global Geo-Marketing Market: By Software

Location and Predictive Analytics

Geo-Fencing

Reporting

Global Geo-Marketing Market: By Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Global Geo-Marketing Market: By Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Beacon

NFC

GPS

Global Geo-Marketing Market: By Location

Indoor

Outdoor

Global Geo-Marketing Market: By Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Tourism

Retail and E-Commerce

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Global Geo-Marketing Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Geo-Marketing in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Geo-Marketing Market By Software (Reporting, Location and Predictive Analytics, and Geo-Fencing), By Technology (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, Beacon, and GPS), By Deployment Mode (On-Premises and Cloud-Based), By Location (Indoor and Outdoor), and By Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Tourism, Retail & E-Commerce, and Healthcare & Lifesciences)-Global Industry Analytics, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2020“2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580