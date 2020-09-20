Global Tactical Communication Market expected to reach approximately USD 33.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of slightly above 16.6% between 2019 and 2025. Tactical communication is a form of military communication that transmits information from one person to another on the battleground. It also enables communication within tactical air elements.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tactical Communication market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Tactical Communication Market By Type (Soldier Radio, Manpack Radio, Vehicular Inter-Communication Radio, High Capacity Data Radio, and Others), By Platform (Airborne, Ship-borne, Land, and Underwater), By Application (Integrated Strategic Resources, Communications, Combat, Command & Control, and Others), and By Technology (Time Division Multiplexing and Next Generation Network)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the tactical communication market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the tactical communication market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the tactical communication market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the tactical communication market, we have included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of the key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the tactical communication market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The global tactical communication market is fragmented based on type, platform, application, technology, and region. The market is analyzed based on five regionsNorth America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key participants operating in the global tactical communication market are Harris Corporation, L-3 Communications, Raytheon Company, ViaSat, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Ultra Electronics, Tactical Communications Group, General Dynamics, and BAE Systems.

This report segments the global tactical communication market into:

Global Tactical Communication Market: Type Analysis

Soldier Radio

Manpack Radio

Vehicular Inter-Communication Radio

High Capacity Data Radio

Others

Global Tactical Communication Market: Platform Analysis

Airborne

Ship-borne

Land

Underwater

Global Tactical Communication Market: Application Analysis

Integrated Strategic Resources

Communications

Combat

Command and Control

Others

Global Tactical Communication Market: Technology Analysis

Time Division Multiplexing

Next Generation Network

Global Tactical Communication Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

