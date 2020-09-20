Global IoT for public safety Market expected to reach approximately USD 2,772 million by 2025, at a CAGR of slightly above 15.83% between 2019 and 2025. Regulatory agencies and government in numerous countries are working on ensuring public safety as a priority and are progressively using IoT-enabled devices.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the IoT For Public Safety market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on IoT For Public Safety Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the IoT For Public Safety market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report analyzes and forecasts the IoT for public safety market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The assessment of IoT for public safety market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints for the IoT for public safety market along with their impact on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the IoT for public safety market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the IoT for public safety market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of the leading vendors operating in the IoT for public safety market. To understand the competitive landscape in the IoT for public safety market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the IoT for public safety market by segmenting it based on component, application, vertical, and region. All the segments of IoT for public safety market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

Some noticeable players of the IoT for public safety market are IBM, Hitachi Vantara, NEC, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Nokia Networks, Sierra Wireless, Telit, West Corporation, and ThroughTek.

This report segments the global IoT for public safety market into:

Global IoT for Public Safety Market: Component Analysis

Platform

Device Management

Network Management

Application Management

Solution

Services

System Integration Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Consulting Services

Global IoT for Public Safety Market: Application Analysis

Emergency Communication and Incident Management

Critical Infrastructure Security

Surveillance and Security

Disaster Management

Global IoT for Public Safety Market: Vertical Analysis

Smart Building and Home Automation

Homeland Security

Smart Utilities

Smart Healthcare

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Transportation

Others

Global IoT for Public Safety Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

