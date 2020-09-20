Global cross-border B2C e-commerce Market expected to reach around USD 4,856.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.4% between 2019 and 2027. Globalization has accelerated the variety and volume of cross-border transactions in products and services via widespread and rapid diffusion of technology.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report analyzes and forecasts the cross-border B2C e-commerce market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data from 2013 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Billion). The assessment of cross-border B2C e-commerce market dynamics gives a brief thought about the market drivers and restraints along with their impact on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the cross-border B2C e-commerce market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the cross-border B2C e-commerce market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of the leading vendors operating in the cross-border B2C e-commerce market. To understand the competitive landscape in the cross-border B2C e-commerce market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the cross-border B2C e-commerce market by segmenting it based on category, payment method, offering, end-user, and region. All the segments of the cross-border B2C e-commerce market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segment comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

Some noticeable players in the cross-border B2C e-commerce market are ACES, AirBridgeCargo Airlines, AliExpress.com, Amazon.com, ASOS, BigCommerce, eBay, Eunimart Multichannel, Jagged Peak, JD.com, Pitney Bowes, Tmall, Vipshop, and Zalando.

This report segments the global cross-border B2C e-commerce market into:

Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market: By Category

Apparel and Accessories

Entertainment and Education

Consumer Electronics

Home Furnishing

Personal Care and Beauty

Healthcare and Nutrition

Footwear

Food and Beverage

Others

Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market: By Payment Method

Credit/Debit Cards

Digital Wallets

Internet Banking

Others

Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market: By Offering

Assorted Brands

In-House Brands

Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market: By End-User

Teenagers/Millennials

Adults

Senior Citizens

Others

Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

