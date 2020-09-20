Global Location Intelligence Software Market expected to reach around USD 23,905 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15% between 2019 and 2027. Location intelligence software is a business intelligence solution that helps analyze data to identify the relationship between objects based on their physical locations.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Location Intelligence Software market.

The report analyzes and forecasts the location intelligence software market on a global and regional level. The study offers historical data from 2013 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The assessment of location intelligence software market dynamics gives a brief thought about the market drivers and restraints along with their impact on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the location intelligence software market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the location intelligence software market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of the leading vendors operating in the location intelligence software market. To understand the competitive landscape in the location intelligence software market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the location intelligence software market by segmenting it based on deployment mode, application, end-user, vertical, and region. All the segments of the location intelligence software market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segment comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

Some noticeable players of the location intelligence software market are Alteryx, Caliper Corporation, CartoDB, CPIT, Cubeware, Esri, Fract, Inc., Gadberry Group, Galigeo, GB Group, Geoblink, GXperts, Maptive, Pitney Bowes, SpatialTEQ, and Viavi Solutions.

This report segments the global location intelligence software market into:

Global Location Intelligence Software Market: By Deployment Mode

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Global Location Intelligence Software Market: By Application

Mapping

Spatial Analytics

Demographic Analytics

Others

Global Location Intelligence Software Market: By End-User

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Location Intelligence Software Market: By Vertical

Real Estate

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Retail and E-commerce

Media and Entertainment

Others

Global Location Intelligence Software Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

